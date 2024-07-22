London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2024) - Lioness by TF, the brainchild of visionary entrepreneur Tokunbo Fasoro, made waves at Pure London, the UK's leading fashion trade show. This milestone marks a significant leap in the brand's journey from a passionate startup to a global force in ethical luxury fashion.

Founded with the mission "to see women win using fashion as a tool," Lioness by TF has rapidly captured hearts and wardrobes across the Middle East, Europe and Africa. The brand's latest collection, debuting at Pure London, embodies its commitment to empowerment, featuring meticulously crafted pieces that blend elegance with confidence-boosting design.

"Our presence at Pure London is a testament to the power of purpose-driven fashion," says Tokunbo Fasoro, founder of Lioness by TF. "We're not just selling clothes; we're offering women a tool to express their inner strength and beauty."

Lioness by TF's success stems from its unique approach to luxury fashion:

- Ethical production: Employing local artisans and using sustainably sourced fabrics

- Global perspective: Designs that resonate across cultures, making luxury accessible worldwide

- Social responsibility: A portion of profits supports skills training for women and girls in Lagos, Nigeria

The brand's rapid ascent in the competitive fashion industry showcases the growing demand for ethical, empowering fashion. By maintaining a clear vision and prioritising quality and craftsmanship, Lioness by TF has overcome the challenges of scaling production and building a global presence.

"Our journey proves that fashion can be a force for good," Fasoro adds. "We're excited to showcase how luxury, ethics and empowerment can coexist beautifully on the global stage."

Lioness by TF's participation in Pure London not only marks a significant milestone for the brand but also signals a shift in the fashion industry towards more inclusive, responsible and empowering practices.

For more information about Lioness by TF and its showcase at Pure London, visit www.lionessbytf.com.

