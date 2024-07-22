Racing Force S.p.A.: Bell Racing is the first helmet manufacturer to obtain the new FIA 8859-2024 homologation standard

The brand of Racing Force Group confirms its tradition

as a pioneer in racing helmets technology

Sakhir (Kingdom of Bahrain), July 22nd, 2024 - Racing Force Group, the leading manufacturer in safety equipment for motorsport, is proud to announce the new milestone reached by its Bell Racing brand, the first in the industry to obtain the FIA 8859-2024 homologation for racing helmets that will come into effect immediately.

Bell Racing has a long tradition of innovation and setting new engineering standards for helmets. Since its establishment in 1954, the brand has repeatedly pioneered cutting-edge solutions that have increased the levels of protection, comfort and performance for its equipped drivers.

In its 70-year history, for example, Bell was the first player to introduce an energy absorbing liner system, build a full-face helmet, fire-retardant helmet, aerodynamically shaped helmet, anti-fog shield and, in 2019, to homologate an FIA 8860-certified helmet, the current mandatory standard in Formula 1.

The tradition has thus been confirmed once again by obtaining the prestigious PH001 homologation number, thanks to the hard work of the research and development department at the Sakhir headquarter, located next to the Bahrain International Circuit which hosts the Formula 1 Grand Prix. For Bell Racing, the FIA 8859-2024 standard will result in updates for the entire range of MAG open face helmets for rally, circuit racing and powerboat racing.



Andy Mellor, Group Chief Technical Officer of Racing Force, commented: "To once again be the first in the world to meet the new FIA homologation standards is a source of incredible pride for us, as well a further confirmation of the capabilities of Bell Racing's research and development department. Since 1954, when the first Bell racing helmet was manufactured, our R&D office has been leading the way in the industry, never stopping in the quest for maximum protection and performance for its drivers. Thanks to this milestone, we will be able to consolidate our position as market leader in racing helmets, by equipping drivers with advanced products compliant with the new standards".

