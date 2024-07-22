Diverzify Unveils New Name and Refreshed Branding for National Accounts Group

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2024 / Diverzify, the country's largest commercial flooring and interior services provider, proudly announces the rebranding of its national accounts division from Collaborative Turnkey Solutions (CTS) to Diverzify National Accounts (DNA). This strategic shift underscores Diverzify's commitment to providing streamlined solutions to large-scale clients with national portfolios.

DNA specializes in managing multi-location commercial flooring projects and renovations tailored to various sectors, including senior housing, early childhood, banking, retail, and more. By leveraging an expansive network of over 65 Diverzify-owned locations and more than 7,500 materials experts, trained installers, and surface care technicians, DNA ensures unparalleled consistency and quality across every project, regardless of location.

The CTS team has been a part of the Diverzify family for years, but the name felt disconnected from their service offerings and the Diverzify network. The new name bridges that gap and reflects our commitment to being the ideal partner for companies with uncompromising national standards. Streamlining complex commercial projects is truly in Diverzify's 'DNA.' - Jordan Zmijewski, Diverzify CEO.

Under the DNA banner, customers benefit from a comprehensive suite of services, including:

Initial consultation;

Planning and proposals;

Pre-installation;

Project management;

Post-installation support and

Ongoing maintenance planning.

This full-cycle approach is designed to meet the rigorous standards of customers managing multiple facilities nationwide. With DNA, customers receive superior service, transparent reporting, and expert project management from start to finish.

"No other partner can compete with DNA's access to local experts and national resources," added Laura Dellbrugge, Executive Vice President of Strategic Business at Diverzify. "By leveraging our own family of brands, we ensure unparalleled consistency and seamless communication, no matter where projects are located. That's the Diverzify difference. The name DNA (Diverzify National Accounts) clearly signifies that when you partner with us, you're connected to Diverzify's expansive national network of locations and experts. We are excited to continue innovating and setting new benchmarks in service excellence."

This rebranding is a key milestone in Diverzify's ongoing journey to become the preferred partner for organizations seeking commercial flooring and facility services. Within the last year, its growth trajectory has included the addition of two surface care brand partners, entrance into the Pittsburgh, PA market, and strengthening of its presence in the Arizona and Ohio markets.

For more information about DNA and its comprehensive suite of services, visit DiverzifyDNA.com.

ABOUT DIVERZIFY

Diverzify is the largest commercial flooring and interior services provider in the country, with approximately 3,000+ employees and a network of 7,500+ installers and technicians in almost every major market in the US. The first-of-its-kind enterprise has revolutionized the historically fragmented industry. Diverzify has built a network of brands that allows the enterprise to unify the optimal experts, services, and resources for every project, every time. By blending traditional craftsman service quality with advanced technologies and specialized training, Diverzify is establishing new measures of service and success for the industry.

