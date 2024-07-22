GoDaddy: Leaning on Mentors: Meet Aisha Rashid

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2024 / GoDaddy



Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey, here at GoDaddy.

I moved to the city of Nottingham (United Kingdom) in 2020. When I moved here, the city was very new to me. I started looking for a job immediately. It was important for me to gain employment in a place that valued its employees, diversity and progression. I officially began working at GoDaddy in September of 2020 as a Care Sales Guide in the Inbound department. In 2023, I became an Elevate Lead as a way to progress. This role really helped me upskill and gave me the needed mentorship and training to be able to cover for Supervisors when necessary. Earlier this year, I was promoted to Supervisor within the Inbound department!

What does it take to succeed on your team?

To succeed on my team, it's important to have clear communication, set goals, and celebrate wins. I highly encourage others to push themselves and step out of their comfort zone. You never know what you're capable of until you try something new.

What has been one of your proudest moments at GoDaddy?

My promotion to Supervisor at GoDaddy was the most rewarding moment of my career. I earned global recognition for challenging the status quo and championing the AmplifAI coaching effectiveness initiative. This initiative measures how well my coaching impacts the Guides I mentor. I have consistently ranked high since I started as a Supervisor, which shows that I am driving the performance and change we need to see.

How do you feel that the organization supports you to do things that are important to you?

GoDaddy has pushed me out of my comfort zone, believing in me when I didn't believe in myself. My leadership has helped me gain confidence in myself and find my own voice. I was able to learn about many facets of tech and gain true experience which has helped me tremendously throughout my career here.

What advice would you give to an individual who is starting their career within Care?

Here's a few key takeaways that I have for someone who is interested in starting a career in Care:

Always prepare and plan your career goals with an action plan in mind.

Seek additional opportunities to uncover new learnings and experiences.

Do things outside of your comfort zone - this is where you will have your biggest learnings!

Lean on mentors and Supervisor for support and guidance. We're here to support you and your progression.

Ask lots of questions along the way!

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

In my free time, I enjoy day trips with friends and family and I love to paint!

