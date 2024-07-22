CUTV News Welcomes Tracey Whittet, Natural Intuitive Healer & Energy Facilitator

Close Up Radio's Jim Masters experiences the divine light and loving gifts of Tracey Whittet in a new video series

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2024 / Tracey Leigh Whittet is a natural intuitive, healer and energy facilitator. Tracey recently appeared on Close Up TV, speaking with host Jim about her philosophy and approach to positive and loving life change.

Tracey strives to uplift all clients. It was during a Reiki healing session that the name for the concept of Transmosis came to her. Tracey believes people suffer from stuck energies, disconnects, and wounds that impede their highest degree of health and her Transmosis tool can help change their lives.

Tracey conveys messages to clients that can support their healing and ignite change, so they can successfully move forward in life. She strives to clear negative energy and beliefs that are not serving a person's highest and greatest good. This allows us all to function better, without the unconscious traumas that may have been passed down through the gene pool, or trapped more recently in our minds.

Tracey notes that we are more than just our five senses physically and says humans are multidimensional in nature - with physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual make-ups. Our bodies have nervous, endocrine, and chakra systems where wounds, blockages, and disconnects may reside. If an unconscious wound is stuck in any one of these systems or bodies, it needs to be addressed.

In her new video series, Tracey talks about resistance, and how it is human nature to fear the unknown--which is why so many people avoid change. When you learn to let go and connect to your essence, it can be beautiful and powerful. People are known to experience strength, clarity, and a more comprehensive healing, due to the transformations occurring on multiple dimensions and levels both within and around their bodies.

"The more a client wants to change, the better the outcome will be. You can experience and create a new reality, and a new sense of overall well-being filled with a positive and loving outlook on life and loving yourself more unconditionally as well," Tracey says.

Hear more of Tracey's words and experience her transformative philosophies by watching her newest videos on Vimeo. One is attached below. You can also visit her website www.traceywhittet.com

Contact Information

Louis Ceparano

President

Lou@cutvnews.com

(631) 850-3314

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1o4JKnZq3Bc

SOURCE: CUTV News Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.