AEG Hosts Networking Night To Facilitate Procurement Opportunities for Los Angeles-Based BIPOC, Women and Minority-Owned Businesses

Underscoring its commitment to economic inclusion, AEG hosted a game night at L.A. LIVE that brought together more than 60 women and minority-owned businesses for a chance to secure procurement opportunities with Los Angeles-based corporations including AMC Theatres, NBCUniversal, Netflix and SONY.

During the evening, BIPOC, Women and minority-owned businesses met with key decision makers from each corporation to showcase their business and build meaningful connections with one another.

The event was designed to promote supplier diversity within sports and entertainment, and was held in partnership with Diversity Professional Magazine, the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council (SCMSDC), and the Women's Business Enterprise Council - West (WBEC-West).

"By creating opportunities to connect suppliers and buyers, we can create a more equitable marketplace for diversity to thrive," said Christina Tulfo, Manager Supplier Diversity, AEG. "This event provided a fun and unique platform for exploring new ventures, sharing ideas, and building partnerships that can meaningfully benefit small-and medium- size minority businesses."

Earlier this year, AEG was recognized as Corporation of the Year by Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber of Commerce for the work it has been doing towards the advancement of Los Angeles-based African American businesses.

