The provincial government of Prince Edward Island, Canada, has signed an agreement with the Canadian federal government to implement the Oil to Heat Pump Affordability (OHPA) program. The scheme offers grants to low- and medium-income households to install heat pumps and has nationally delivered more than 7,000 units to date. The Canadian government's OHPA program, which incentivizes homeowners to switch from heating their homes with oil to a heat pump, is now available to citizens of the eastern province of Prince Edward Island. The OPHA program offers up to CAD 15,000 ($10,914) per eligible ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...