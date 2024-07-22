Global Mastopexy Market Size to reach $3.88 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%, says Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Mastopexy Market is projected to grow from USD 2.39 billion in 2023 to USD 3.88 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2024 to 2031, as per a recent report by Coherent Market Insights. Increasing consumer spending on aesthetic procedures, changing lifestyles and social acceptance of plastic surgeries are promoting the demand for aesthetic breast surgeries globally. Mastopexy with or without implants is gaining traction as an effective method for lifting and reshaping saggy breasts for improved aesthetics. These factors are positively influencing the growth of the mastopexy market.

Market Dynamics:

The growth of the global mastopexy market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of gynecomastia. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, an estimated 1 million male breast reduction procedures were performed in the United States in 2020 due to excessive breast tissue development. Additionally, increasing demand for aesthetic procedures to enhance appearance and rising female geriatric population are also contributing to the market growth. Breast sagging becomes more common among women as they age due to factors like pregnancy, weight fluctuations and hormonal changes. This is boosting the number of breast lifts being performed globally.

Global Mastopexy Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.39 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $3.88 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% Historical Data 2019-2023 Forecast Period 2024-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technique, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Changing societal attitudes regarding body image • Shifts in birthing patterns and lifestyle factors • Increasing number of mastopexy surgeries Restraints & Challenges • High treatment costs • Risks and complications associated with surgeries



Market Trends:

Increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures: There is a rising preference for minimally invasive mastopexy procedures over traditional open surgeries due to benefits such as reduced scarring, lesser pain, and faster recovery time. This is expected to boost the demand for minimally invasive techniques like endoscopic assisted breast lift surgery during the forecast period.

Growing medical tourism in emerging markets: Countries like India, Thailand, South Korea and Mexico are gaining popularity as dominant medical tourism destinations due to availability of quality treatment at relatively lower costs. This is projected to present lucrative opportunities for global mastopexy market players to expand their consumer base in emerging markets.

The global mastopexy market is segmented based on technique into crescent breast lift, Benelli lift, Benelli-Lollipop lift and full mastopexy. Among these, the crescent breast lift segment held the largest market share of around 35% in 2023. Crescent breast lift is a semi-circle shaped incision made around the nipple areola complex to reposition and lift breasts in a more youthful position. It is widely adopted due to being less invasive compared to other techniques.

The end user segmentation of the global mastopexy market includes hospitals, specialty clinics and others. The hospital segment captured over 50% of the total market in 2023. Hospitals are the most preferred treatment setting for mastopexy procedures due to availability of advanced infrastructure and skilled professionals. Growing number of hospitals especially in developing nations will further drive this segment.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global mastopexy market size was valued at US$ 2.39 Bn in 2023 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Rising aesthetic consciousness coupled with increasing obese population undergoing weight loss is fueling demand for breast lift procedures.

By technique, the crescent breast lift segment is expected to hold a dominant position owing to being less invasive compared to other techniques. On the basis of end user, hospitals segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period due to availability of advanced facilities and skilled professionals.

Regionally, North America dominated the global mastopexy market and accounted for over 35% share in 2023 due to rising obesity and breast ptosis cases. Key players operating in the mastopexy market include Cynosure; Allergan; Lumenis; Mentor Worldwide; SOLTA Medical; Syneron Medical; Galderma and Lumenis. These players are focusing on new product launches and geographical expansion to strengthen their market position.

Recent Developments:

In January 2024, Dr. Dana Coberly, released an article regarding the advantages of breast lifts.

In October 2022, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in collaboration with Plastic surgery foundation, announced thr 11 annual Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day for October 19, 2022.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Technique:

Crescent Breast Lift Benelli Lift Benelli-Lollipop Lift Full Mastopexy



By End User:

Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others



By Region:

North America:

U.S.



Canada

Latin America:

Brazil



Argentina



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany



U.K.



Spain



France



Italy



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East:

GCC Countries



Israel



Rest of Middle East

Africa:

South Africa



North Africa



Central Africa

