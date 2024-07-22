International Paper Company: Upholding Integrity: International Paper's Commitment to Ethics, Human Rights, and Responsible Conduct

Originally published in International Paper's 2023 Sustainability Report

Ethics and integrity

The International Paper Code of Conduct serves as a compass for how we conduct ourselves and helps us successfully navigate ethical challenges as they arise. As we pursue our vision to be among the most successful, sustainable and responsible companies in the world, the Code gives us direction on acting honestly and operating with integrity. It also supplies us with the tools we need to foster dignity and respect, and promote a culture of openness and accountability wherever we do business.

Our policies, guidelines and best-practice processes support the messaging in the Code by reinforcing our values and standards, including our commitment to act fairly and honestly in all our business dealings, safeguard natural resources and protect and advance human rights around the world. As a company built on ethics and integrity, we also seek out partnerships with third parties who share our rigorous standards through our Third Party Code of Conduct.

Human rights

International Paper is committed to protecting and upholding the human rights of our employees and any others with whom we are in contact. Our unwavering commitment to human rights is embodied in our Code of Conduct, our Third Party Code of Conduct and our corporate policies.

Fundamentally, we believe International Paper can help promote respect for human rights through the examples of our actions and our values. As global citizens, we ensure our products, no matter where they are made, are manufactured under conditions that demonstrate respect for the people who make them. We are committed to working against human rights abuses. We also comply with applicable labor and employment laws of every country in which we operate. Additionally, we draw on internationally recognized labor principles, like those contained in the UN Declaration of Human Rights, in how we treat our employees and conduct our business. Therefore, IP does not tolerate child labor, forced labor, physical punishment or abuse, harassment, discrimination, or retaliation in our workplace. We believe that supporting human rights means providing a respectful workplace environment for all of our employees, in which we treat each other with dignity and respect and value diversity of thought, culture and background. We prohibit discrimination and harassment on the basis of any characteristic protected by law. As part of our firm commitment to these values, we provide a process for our employees and the public to raise concerns about potential violations. We train our employees in this process and publicly provide numerous avenues for contacting our Ethics and Compliance office.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2023 were $18.9 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com/.

About International Paper - EMEA

In Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), International Paper focuses on the production and marketing of fiber-based packaging and specialty pulp, employing approximately 4,400 people. As a leading supplier of high-quality corrugated containers for a multitude of applications, we serve customers throughout the region from our network of two recycled containerboard mills and 23 box plants in France, Italy, Morocco, Portugal and Spain. Specialty pulp is made in Gdansk, Poland. Other products available from International Paper in the region include a variety of Kraft linerboard and other pulp products.

