weavix Showcases the Future of Frontline Communication at the Farnborough International Airshow

WICHITA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2024 / weavix, the Wichita-based technology firm specializing in frontline communication and efficiency solutions, will be attending the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, United Kingdom. Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Turpin, and Chief Innovation Officer, Ben Burrus, will be in attendance to show how the weavix platform and walt® Smart Radio are transforming frontline communication. They will proudly be joined by members of the Greater Wichita Partnership, an economic development organization that focuses on fast-forwarding economic growth in the greater Wichita region.





weavix

weavix logo





The weavix platform, propelled by cutting-edge AI capabilities, is the first of its kind to unlock frontline communication. Beyond seamless communication, weavix harnesses the power of AI to gather and analyze frontline efficiency and safety data, offering executives an unprecedented level of visibility into their facilities. Each component of the weavix platform is designed to create a single source of truth for enterprises. By implementing the weavix platform and outfitting the workforce with a walt smart radio, weavix can increase collaboration across facilities, enhance safety protocols, create a culture of retainment, and provide data-driven insights to weave systems, processes, and people together.

The Farnborough International Airshow is one of the world's largest aerospace events, bringing together 1,500 exhibitors from 48 countries, key industry players, innovators, and thought leaders from around the globe. weavix's presence at the airshow underscores its commitment to advancing communication technology and its impact on workforce efficiency and safety.

"weavix exemplifies the innovative talent and diverse industries that proudly call the Wichita region home. The Partnership is privileged to collaborate with weavix at the Farnborough International Airshow and highlight the company's cutting-edge smart radio technology to a global audience," stated Partnership President, Jeff Fluhr. "Companies like weavix contribute to the Air Capital of the World's competitive advantage, and they play a pivotal role in shaping the future of technology worldwide."

Visit weavix and the Greater Wichita Partnership at Booth #3350 in the U.S. Pavillion of Hall 3 to experience firsthand how the weavix platform and walt Smart Radio are setting new standards in frontline communication.

About weavix®

weavix, the Internet of Workers® platform, revolutionizes frontline communication and productivity at scale. Since its founding, weavix has shaped the future of work by introducing innovative methods to better connect and enable the frontline workforce. weavix transforms enterprise by providing data-driven insights into facilities and teams to maximize productivity and achieve breakthrough results. weavix is the single source of truth for both workers and executives. Our mission is to connect the disconnected workforce through disruptive technology. Visit https://weavix.com/ or follow us on X @weavixiow for more information.

About Greater Wichita Partnership

The Greater Wichita Partnership is dedicated to fast-forwarding regional economic growth in Wichita and South-Central Kansas. The organization works within three key priorities - jobs, talent and quality of place - to accelerate this objective. For more information, visit https://greaterwichitapartnership.org/home.

Contact Information

Monica Poe

Marketing Director, weavix

mpoe@weavix.com

3165195912

Justin Nickel

Chief Marketing Officer, weavix

jnickel@weavix.com

3168662955 ext. 533

SOURCE: weavix

View the original press release on newswire.com.