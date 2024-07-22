Regulatory News:

Nicolas Ferrand is appointed to head up the Back End of the Future program and takes a seat on Orano's Executive Committee. He will report to Nicolas Maes, Chief Executive Officer of the Orano group.

The Back End of the Future program follows on from the decisions of the Conseil de Politique Nucléaire (French nuclear policy council) meeting of February 26, which confirmed the national treatment-recycling strategy for fuel from the current and future nuclear fleet. The program will be one of the Orano group's strategic priorities for the coming decades. In parallel with the steps already underway to extend the La Hague and Melox plants, the aim of this new program is to prepare and manage the renewal of these plants, to provide France with the industrial facilities needed to recycle fuel until the end of the century, and to offer this service to foreign nuclear utilities.

Commenting on Nicolas Ferrand's forthcoming arrival, Nicolas Maes said: "Nicolas' experience in managing large, complex programs will be an asset for Orano. Together with our teams, he will be responsible for developing innovative solutions for this far-reaching program, while engaging all stakeholders to secure its financing and successful integration in the regions.

Nicolas Ferrand's appointment will be effective as of September 16, 2024.

Bio summary

Nicolas Ferrand, 52, is a graduate of the École Polytechnique (class of 1992), the École Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées and MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology).

He began his career in 1999 at the departmental infrastructure authority for the Marne department (DDE de la Marne). After a year at the French Ministry of Infrastructure as head of the Ile de France transport office, in 2004 he joined the cabinets of the Ministers of Infrastructure and Transport, Dominique Perben and Gilles de Robien, as technical advisor.

In 2007, he was appointed Managing Director of the new Etablissement public d'aménagement de Saint-Etienne (the Saint-Etienne development authority); then in 2012, Managing Director of urban development for the Communauté d'agglomération de Rennes Métropole, before taking over management of the Marne-la-Vallée development authorities in Ile de France in 2014.

In October 2017, he was appointed prefiguration officer for SOLIDEO (Société de Livraison des Ouvrages Olympiques) and became its Managing Director in December 2017. SOLIDEO has been in charge of delivering the 70 permanent Olympic and Paralympic structures required for the organization of the Paris 2024 Games. It has delivered the entire program (housing, sports and public facilities, infrastructure, etc.) on time and on budget, while meeting unique environmental and social objectives.

