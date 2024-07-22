The TCW Group, a leading global asset management firm, today announced that the firm has been recognized as a signatory to the Financial Reporting Council's UK Stewardship Code.

Administered by the Financial Reporting Council, the UK Stewardship Code sets standards for organizations investing in capital on behalf of UK pensioners. It defines stewardship as the responsible allocation, management and oversight of capital to create long-term value for clients and beneficiaries leading to sustainable benefits for the economy, the environment and society.

"The recognition reflects TCW's commitment and efforts to deliver excellence in investment performance, financial solutions, and partnership to our clients," said Jamie Franco, Global Head of Sustainable Investment at TCW. "We continually refine our policies, research frameworks, proprietary data analytics, and engagement approaches with the aim of delivering long-term returns and solutions that help clients achieve their goals."

This acceptance to the UK Stewardship Code follows TCW's 2022 commitment to join the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials, a global collaboration between financial institutions to develop framework to improve financial emissions reporting.

About The TCW Group

TCW is a leading global asset management firm with a broad range of products across fixed income, alternative investments, equities, and emerging markets. With over half a century of investment experience, TCW manages approximately $200 billion in client assets today. Through its ETFs, MetWest Funds, and TCW Funds, TCW manages one of the largest fund complexes in the U.S. TCW's clients include many of the world's largest corporate and public pension plans, financial institutions, endowments and foundations, as well as financial advisors and high net worth individuals. For more information, please visit www.tcw.com.

