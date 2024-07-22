Regulatory News:

Axway Software (Paris:AXW) announced today that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) its Interim Financial Report at June 30, 2024.

The 2024 Interim Financial Report is made available to the public under the conditions set forth by existing regulations and can be consulted on the Axway Investor website: click here.

A French version is also available on the website: click here.

Axway enables enterprises to securely open everything by integrating and moving data across a complex world of new and old technologies. Axway's API-driven B2B integration and MFT software, refined over 20 years, complements Axway Amplify, an open API management platform that makes APIs easier to discover and reuse across multiple teams, vendors, and cloud environments. Axway has helped over 11,000 businesses unlock the full value of their existing digital ecosystems to create brilliant experiences, innovate new services, and reach new markets. Learn more at axway.com

