KIP Protocol Partners with Moemate, Onboarding 3 Million AI Users into Web3

KIP Protocol, the Web3 Base Layer for AI, announces a landmark partnership with Moemate, a leading AI-Agent platform.

This collaboration will enable Moemate to onboard its 3 million+ users into Web3, leveraging KIP Protocol's purpose-built decentralized infrastructure. Moemate will serve as the flagship project for KIP's new AI Alliance, demonstrating KIP's capability to handle large-scale deployments and setting new benchmarks for scalability, security, and ownership in AI interactions.

With the AI agent market projected to reach $51 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.7%, this partnership strategically places KIP Protocol at the forefront of a rapidly expanding sector. KIP's technology addresses critical data privacy and user control concerns, poised to transform traditional AI services and drive the shift towards decentralized AI solutions across various industries.

Empowering Users with Next-Generation AI Companions

Moemate is a leading AI agent platform building an AI Agent ecosystem - from engaging chatbots, to mixed reality AI Agents in AR / VR, personalized AI companions which can play a game with you and AI NPCs in games. Moemate is already a leading player in the "Entertainment AI" space with over 3 million users and much more exciting features on the roadmap which will enable the community to build more advanced useful experiences, own and monetise them.

Seamlessly Bridging Web2 and Web3 AI Users

KIP Protocol's Web3 infrastructure addresses decentralization challenges in deployment, connectivity, and monetization, enabling rapid creation and monetization of decentralized AI products, attracting adopters from large government bodies to established Web2 and Web3 platforms. As pioneers of Decentralized Retrieval Augmented Generation (D/RAG) and winners of the Chainlink 2023 Fall Hackathon, KIP Protocol has set new standards for decentralized AI.

Moemate's AI platform will use KIP Protocol's tooling and infrastructure to progressively decentralize their architecture, bringing Web2 AI users seamlessly into the Decentralised AI ecosystem in Web3.

This partnership involves the implementation of the following:

Fully interoperable account abstraction, letting users interact freely within both the Moemate and KIP ecosystems

Tokenization, fractionalisation and trading of characters, skills and models

Community-driven investment and crowdfunding of popular AI assets - users will be able to buy shares in their favorite chatbots and receive a percentage of the revenue

Options to pay in fiat or cryptocurrencies.

By combining Moemate's expertise in creating engaging, personalized user entertainment experiences with KIP Protocol's cutting-edge decentralized infrastructure, the alliance sets a new industry standard for user privacy, security, and digital interaction ownership at a crucial time.

Reshaping the AI Landscape through KIP Innovation

This collaboration marks a significant achievement for KIP Protocol, demonstrating its scalability and real-world applicability. By powering Moemate's large active user base, KIP showcases its ability to handle large-scale integrations and deliver innovative features like tokenized experiences and user-owned AI companions.

Julian Peh, CEO of KIP Protocol, comments:

"At KIP Protocol, our system is meticulously designed by AI developers for AI developers, boasting a robust and advanced infrastructure capable of supporting even the largest builds, including those on the scale of Moemate. We believe that decentralization of AI is the catalyst for true innovation for all AI developers. Moemate is a major win for KIP, and we look forward to providing their users with an excellent UX and to support Moemate with all the resources of the KIP ecosystem."

Ahad Shams, Founder of Moemate, adds:

"At Moemate, we are laser sharp focused on building the future of entertainment with AI. We believe AI is enabling entirely new experiences and interactions. Our goal is to build the right tool, platform and infrastructure so that the community can seamlessly build, own, monetise these new generations of experiences across all channels with millions of users. Partnership with KIP enables us to foster a community owned ecosystem, enabling community ownership."

About KIP Protocol

KIP Protocol builds Web3 infrastructure for AI app developers, model makers and data owners, empowering easy deployment and monetisation of AI assets while maintaining full ownership rights.

KIP was a pioneer in decentralized Retrieval Augmented Generation (D/RAG), being a winner of the Chainlink Hackathon in 2023. That expertise in D/RAG was built into a framework called KnowledgeFi, currently used by leading Web3 companies to monetise Knowledge Assets using AI.

KIP solves mission-critical challenges faced in decentralized AI deployments, with an aim to jumpstart wholly new business ecosystems, and ensure the economic benefits brought about by AI can be enjoyed by all.

Founded and helmed by veteran AI PhDs and tech business veterans, KIP aims to be a catalyst for the widespread adoption of decentralized AI.

For more information, visit www.kip.pro or follow them on X @KIPprotocol. For media inquiries, contact press@kip.pro.

About Moemate

Moemate is a leading AI Agent platform offering personalized, interactive experiences through its proprietary end-to-end stack.

From chatbots to mixed reality AI agents capable of computer control, Moemate's technology is interoperable across devices and applications. With a rapidly growing user base, Moemate aims to unlock the potential of collective intelligence, allowing users to create customized AI companions with adjustable personalities, multilingual support, and features like voice cloning and image generation as chatbots, discord / telegram bots, AI NPCs in games, Virtual Companions and even in AR/VR.

Visit www.moemate.io and follow them on X @MoemateAI.

Email: press@kip.pro

Contact Person Name: Alisa Jiang

Website: http://www.kip.pro

