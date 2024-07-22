Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24,2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from July 15 to July 19, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 15/07/2024 220,151 63.314319 13,938,710.64 XPAR 15/07/2024 125,000 63.284137 7,910,517.13 CEUX 15/07/2024 18,000 63.286099 1,139,149.78 TQEX 15/07/2024 18,000 63.281677 1,139,070.19 AQEU 16/07/2024 235,481 62.644948 14,751,695.00 XPAR 16/07/2024 106,000 62.589726 6,634,510.96 CEUX 16/07/2024 22,000 62.553019 1,376,166.42 TQEX 16/07/2024 22,000 62.549787 1,376,095.31 AQEU 17/07/2024 263,984 62.707260 16,553,713.32 XPAR 17/07/2024 100,000 62.631116 6,263,111.60 CEUX 17/07/2024 10,000 62.545364 625,453.64 TQEX 17/07/2024 10,000 62.558041 625,580.41 AQEU 18/07/2024 255,917 63.717050 16,306,276.28 XPAR 18/07/2024 100,000 63.692337 6,369,233.70 CEUX 18/07/2024 11,000 63.686634 700,552.97 TQEX 18/07/2024 11,000 63.692575 700,618.33 AQEU 19/07/2024 264,138 62.909959 16,616,910.75 XPAR 19/07/2024 100,000 62.900250 6,290,025.00 CEUX 19/07/2024 9,992 62.947778 628,974.20 TQEX 19/07/2024 9,996 62.944293 629,191.15 AQEU Total 1,912,659 63.040802 120,575,556.78

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

