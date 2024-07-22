Impaqtive's multi-cloud and platform offerings strengthen Infogain's ability to deliver digital customer experience solutions

Infogain, a leader in digital customer experience engineering based in Silicon Valley, today announced its acquisition of Impaqtive, a New Jersey-based Summit Level Salesforce Consulting services firm.

Impaqtive's deep expertise in Salesforce multi-cloud implementations and platforms, Salesforce accelerators, and certified team, coupled with Infogain's CX design and platform engineering capabilities will enable the combined business to help customers lead the digital economy by delivering best-in-class customer experience solutions.

Dinesh Venugopal, CEO of Infogain said, "Salesforce, a dominant revenue-generating and customer experience platform, brings structured and unstructured customer data into one platform. The acquisition of Salesforce Summit Partner Impaqtive will help Infogain 'activate AI' for its customers, maximizing their returns from the Salesforce platform. We are thrilled to welcome Impaqtive and its leadership team to the Infogain family."

Praveen Desai, Co-Founder CEO of Impaqtive said, "This deal propels us forward by providing opportunities to offer our innovative strengths to Infogain's large and valued client base. The acquisition is a testament to our joint vision, and we are excited about being part of Infogain's future growth trajectory."

Joseph Korah, Co-Founder President of Impaqtive said, "Our approach to innovation, focus on multi-cloud deployments, Salesforce accelerators, and strong talent base have helped us deliver returns on our clients' Salesforce investments. We are excited to be part of Infogain to accelerate value creation through tailored solutions that exceed client expectations."

Kulesh Bansal, CFO of Infogain said, "We are thrilled about this acquisition, as it brings significant synergies through additional innovation capabilities and a global talent pool. With this acquisition, we are even more tightly knit with our clients' digital priorities, underscoring our dedication to the Salesforce ecosystem."

Impaqtive, a Salesforce Summit partner, with a team having 450+ Salesforce certifications, 30+ Devops certifications, and 50+ Industry cloud accreditations, works with clients as Strategic Advisors, Platform Architects and Engineering Consultants to drive their digital transformation initiatives leveraging the power of Salesforce platform.

Infogain customers will benefit from Impaqtive's capabilities as a Salesforce Summit partner, deep industry expertise, onsite consulting team, nearshore teams in the Cayman Islands, and its expanded offshore presence in Kerala, India. Moreover, Impaqtive's vertical focus on Retail, Hospitality, Media, Hitech, Digital and Manufacturing will enhance service offerings and domain expertise across these industries.

About Infogain

Infogain is a leader in digital customer experience engineering based in Silicon Valley. Infogain engineers business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives in the technology, healthcare, insurance, travel, telecom, and retail/CPG industries. It accelerates experience-led transformation in the delivery of digital platforms using technologies such as cloud, microservices, automation, IoT, and artificial intelligence. Infogain is a multi-cloud expert across hyperscale cloud providers Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services.

Infogain, an Apax Funds portfolio company, has offices in California, Washington, Texas, the UK, and Singapore, with delivery centers in Seattle, Dallas, Montevideo, Kraków, Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, and Mumbai. To learn more, visit www.infogain.com.

About Impaqtive

Impaqtive is a Salesforce Summit Partner based out of New Jersey. Impaqtive leads with Salesforce offerings that champion multi-cloud connected interactions to drive digital experiences for its clients. As a Salesforce cross-cloud transformation specialist with deep expertise in Salesforce Core Clouds and Emerging Clouds, Impaqtive helps Enterprises across Retail, Hospitality, Media, Technology and Manufacturing maximize their Return on Salesforce investments. Impaqtive has offices in Bridgewater, NJ, USA and delivery centers at Georgetown in Cayman Islands, Kochi and Kannur in Kerala, India. To learn more, visit www.impaqtive.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240722024096/en/

Contacts:

For more information, contact:

Infogain

Piyali Guha

piyali.guha@infogain.com

Archetype

Krishna Khanna

Krishna.Khanna@archetype.co