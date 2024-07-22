KS Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Cash Dividend

SMITHFIELD, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2024 / KS Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the "Bank"), announced unaudited results for the second quarter of 2024.

The Company reported net income of $1.7 million or $1.50 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income of $1.6 million or $1.41 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $5.5 million, compared to $5.1 million at June 30, 2023. Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $863,000, compared to $829,000 for the comparable period ended June 30, 2023. Non-interest expense was $4.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $3.8 million in the comparable period in 2023.

For the six months ending June 30, 2024, net interest income before the provision for credit losses was $10.6 million, compared to $10.3 million for the six months ending June 30, 2023, which was a 2.9% increase. Non-interest income was $1.7 million for the six months ending June 30, 2024, compared to $1.6 million for the same period ended June 30, 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, non-interest expenses were $8.1 million, compared to $7.6 million for the same period ending June 30, 2023.

The Company's unaudited consolidated total assets increased $55.2 million to $668.8 million on June 30, 2024, compared to $613.6 million on December 31, 2023. Net loan balances increased by $31.4 million to $504.3 million on June 30, 2024, compared to $472.9 million on December 31, 2023. The Company's investment securities totaled $97.9 million on June 30, 2024, compared to $98.0 million on December 31, 2023. Total deposits increased $64.0 million to $609.0 million on June 30, 2024, compared to $545.0 million on December 31, 2023. The increase in deposits included a $57.6 million increase or 11.5% in core deposits. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, short-term borrowings decreased $12.0 million. Total stockholders' equity increased $3.0 million to $43.5 million on June 30, 2024, from $40.5 million on December 31, 2023.

On June 30, 2024, nonperforming assets consisted of nonaccrual loans of $797,000, representing less than 0.20% of the Company's total assets. No foreclosed real estate was owned on June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on June 30, 2024, totaled $4.1 million, or 0.80% of total loans.

Commenting on the second quarter results, Earl W. Worley, Jr., President and CEO of the Company, stated, "During the first six months of 2024, KS Bank continues to experience solid growth in both deposits and loans. Net loan balances have increased 6.64%, and deposit balances have increased 11.75%, respectively, year-to-date. On June 30, 2024, the bank's loan balances were $504 million, exceeding the one-half billion-dollar threshold for the first time in the bank's history. We are pleased with our year-to-date results as we are on track with our projections for the year. As the Federal Reserve works toward their 'soft landing,' we will continue to make adjustments as warranted."

In addition, Worley stated, "The second quarter for KS Bank was exciting not just because of our history-making loan balances but also due to the opening of our newest full-service branch location in Dunn, North Carolina. On June 20, 2024, KS Bank held a ribbon cutting in Dunn with more than 100 community members, city officials, and bank employees in attendance. The new branch marks the Bank's tenth full-service location and its first branch location in Harnett County, North Carolina. We are extremely pleased with the community's reception and the new customers the bank is acquiring."

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share for stockholders of record as of July 29, 2024, with payment to be made on August 8, 2024.

KS Bank continues to be well capitalized according to regulatory standards with a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 9.49%, compared to 9.67% on December 31, 2023.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single-bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp's sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full-service community bank that has served the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, as well as mortgage and trust services. Ten full-service branches are located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, Four Oaks, and Dunn, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact: Earl W. Worley, Jr. Regina J Smith President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer (919) 938-3101 (919) 938-3101

KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

June 30, 2024 December 31, (unaudited)

2023* (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Interest-earning $ 37,348 $ 15,962 Noninterest-earning 4,462 2,983 Time Deposit 513 500 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 97,915 98,047 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 469 978 Loans 508,382 476,679 Less allowance for loan losses (4,048 ) (3,766 ) Net loans 504,334 472,913 Accrued interest receivable 2,601 2,389 Property and equipment, net 13,089 11,050 Other assets 8,073 8,774 Total assets $ 668,804 $ 613,596 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits $ 609,072 $ 545,038 Short-term borrowings $ - $ 12,000 Long-term borrowings 11,248 11,248 Accrued interest payable 325 432 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,638 4,401 Total liabilities 625,283 573,119 Stockholder's Equity: Preferred stock, no par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding Common stock, no par value, 3,500,000 shares authorized; 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,359 1,359 Retained earnings, substantially restricted 50,137 47,659 Accumulated other comprehensive Income (loss) (7,975 ) (8,541 ) Total stockholders' equity 43,521 40,477 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 668,804 $ 613,596

* Derived from audited financial statements

KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 30-Jun June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 7,784 $ 6,174 $ 15,237 $ 12,038 Investment securities Taxable 513 479 1,013 961 Tax-exempt 202 204 404 409 Dividends 6 3 12 10 Interest-bearing deposits 277 326 397 543 Total interest and dividend income 8,782 7,186 $ 17,063 13,961 Interest expense: Deposits 3,132 1,944 5,938 3,318 Borrowings 192 175 565 378 Total interest expense 3,324 2,119 6,503 3,696 Net interest income 5,458 5,067 10,560 10,265 Provision for loan losses 114 110 283 110 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,344 4,957 10,277 10,155 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 320 345 634 655 Fees from trust services 334 302 651 582 Other income 209 182 407 330 Total noninterest income 863 829 1,692 1,567 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 2,513 2,358 5,015 4,722 Occupancy and equipment 596 504 1,153 1,038 Data processing & outside service fees 244 208 479 413 Advertising 64 67 110 115 Other 712 671 1,354 1,277 Total noninterest expenses 4,129 3,808 8,111 7,565 Income before income taxes 2,078 1,978 3,858 4,157 Income tax 421 419 815 879 Net income $ 1,657 $ 1,559 $ 3,043 $ 3,278 Basic and Diluted earnings per share $ 1.50 $ 1.41 $ 2.75 $ 2.96

