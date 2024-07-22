seasonshare: LivePass Launches First Subscription-Based Marketplace in the Bay Area, Offering Fans Access to an Unprecedented Amount of Live Events

New Subscribers Get Their First Event for Free

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2024 / LivePass, the first all-in-one pass for live events, announces its upcoming launch in the San Francisco Bay Area. LivePass is a subscription-based marketplace connecting fans to inventory across a variety of entertainment experiences in the Bay Area through a single pass. To celebrate the launch, LivePass is giving new subscribers their first event for free, making it easier for everyone to attend the wide range of live entertainment experiences on the LivePass platform.





LivePass Bay Area subscribers can claim tickets for every major sports team in the region, as well as concerts, theater performances and comedy shows at the best venues in the Bay Area. Events at venues like Levi's Stadium, the Greek Theatre, Chase Center, Shoreline Amphitheatre, Oracle Park and many more will be available at launch.

"I was born and raised in the Bay Area. As a lifelong Bay Area sports fan and event-goer, I am thrilled to introduce LivePass to the market and revolutionize how fans in the region experience live events," said Aaron Holland, CEO at LivePass. "The Bay Area has such a dynamic sport and live entertainment scene, and LivePass is the only platform that offers customers the flexibility and access to unlimited entertainment experiences across the market."

LivePass customers pay a monthly subscription fee in exchange for points that can be put toward tickets and experiences at top-tier entertainment events. These points can then be used toward any available events on the LivePass marketplace nationwide, guaranteeing a seamless and user-friendly experience. The LivePass platform is integrated with over $250 million in ticket inventory across the nation. Subscribers can now enjoy tickets to their favorite events, concerts and more with the added convenience of month-to-month point rollover and no-commitment cancellations.

"LivePass is designed with a forward-thinking, younger audience in mind, which makes it perfect for the Bay Area customer," said Sehaj Grover, lead engineer at LivePass. "We focused on providing a seamless user experience to a digital-first customer base that expects variety, affordability and flexibility in their entertainment options."

For more information on LivePass and to sign up now, visit livepass.me/bay-area.

Livepass is a seasonshare product. seasonshare is a customizable ticketing technology platform that helps sports teams, entertainment organizations and world-class venues make the thrill of live entertainment more accessible to the next generation of sports consumers. seasonshare's suite of subscription, last-minute, and credit-based ticketing solutions create personalized and flexible ticketing options that drive new, younger fans into the venue, leading to increased attendance and revenue. Since 2020, seasonshare has facilitated over $100 million in live event inventory for partners across North America, spanning MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA, MLS, MiLB and NCAA teams. For more information, please visit http://www.seasonshare.com/.

