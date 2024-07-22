Dyslexia Treatment Market Size to hit $11.74 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4%, says Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Dyslexia Treatment Market is projected to grow from USD 7.59 billion in 2024 to USD 11.74 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2024 to 2031, as per a recent report by Coherent Market Insights. Increasing understanding about learning difficulties like dyslexia, more parents are understanding the need for specialized treatment options. Various non-profit organizations and advocacy groups are promoting screening and early detection of dyslexia in schools. Their efforts are helping identify students who need support and accommodation.

Market Dynamics:

The dyslexia treatment market is driven by growing awareness regarding early dyslexia diagnosis and treatment. Various initiatives undertaken by governments and non-profit organizations to educate people about dyslexia symptoms and available treatment options are also expected to aid market growth. Additionally, the introduction of novel screening and assessment tools for identifying dyslexia at an early stage is estimated to present lucrative opportunities. However, the high cost of specialized dyslexia treatment and diagnosis is expected to hinder the market growth.

Market Trends:

Audio-visual stimulation therapy and brain training programs have gained immense popularity in recent years. Many clinics and schools are implementing specialized programs that involve the use of technology such as audio books, music therapy, and computer-assisted reading programs to aid dyslexic children. Neuromodulation techniques such as repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) are also emerging as promising treatment avenues. rTMS involves using magnetic fields to stimulate targeted areas of the brain and help reorganize dysfunctional neural connections related to reading, writing and language processing in dyslexia patients.

Market Opportunities:

Phonological dyslexia is the most common type of dyslexia. It occurs due to impaired ability to relate sounds to letters. Around 75% of people with dyslexia have phonological dyslexia. The increasing awareness campaigns by non-profit organizations are highlighting this fact and driving more people towards seeking effective treatment options for phonological dyslexia. Various methods such as Orton-Gillingham and Lindamood Bell programs focus on phonological awareness, letter-sound association and decodable texts. The growth in personalized therapies and digital learning tools for phonics-based reading is expected to provide lucrative opportunities in this segment.

With advancements in digital health technologies, home care delivery models for dyslexia treatment are gaining popularity. Products like speech recognition software, audio books, apps for testing & remediation are easy to access from home and provide flexible options for users. They are finding wide acceptance for supporting independent learning, continued practice and screening of dyslexia symptoms. This reduces the burden on hospitals and clinics. Specialized home care service providers are emerging who offer teletherapy, online tutoring and mentoring for dyslexic individuals. The comfort, affordability and growing remote care trend is driving the demand in the home care segment.

The global dyslexia treatment market size was valued at USD 7.59 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Increasing public awareness about dyslexia diagnosis and availability of various rehabilitation options are fueling the market growth.

By type, phonological dyslexia segment holds the largest share owing to its high prevalence rate. Phonics-based therapies are very effective for this type of dyslexia.

On the basis of end users, specialty centers segment dominates the market due to availability of dedicated dyslexia specialists and multidisciplinary treatment approaches under one roof.

North America has emerged as the leading regional market on account of established healthcare infrastructure and favorable government policies for learning disabilities in the US and Canada.

Key players operating in this space include Pfizer, Inc., Speechify Inc., and Jubilant Pharma Limited among others. These companies are focusing on new product launches and geographical expansion to strengthen their market position.

In December 2022, The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) announced the development of an app to help cure dyslexia in children. This app, being made under AIIMS Pediatric Neurology Dyslexia Remedial Intervention Program that has eight modules will allow dyslexia treatment to be done sitting at home.

In August 2021, An Australian ed-tech start-up named Dystech, has created a dyslexia screening tool for the early identification of learning disabilities and has raised $290K to advance the development of its Dyscover platform and make it accessible to schools and allied health professionals around the world.

To conclude, the dyslexia treatment market offers promising prospects backed by ongoing research on innovative drugs and technologies. Increasing collaborations between industry and non-profits augur well for the industry.

