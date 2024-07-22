Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta (SIX: AVOL), leading global travel experience player, is thrilled to announce the renewal and extension of its duty-free contract with Australia's Perth Airport to 2031. Using sustainable design principles, the contract includes nearly 3,000 m2 of commercial space across four stores, and centers on the transformation of Avolta's Terminal 1 Departures store into a state-of-the-art walkthrough space. Avolta and Perth Airport are set to redefine the travel retail experience, creating a new environment for local travelers and tourists alike.
Strategically located in the Departures and Arrivals of Terminals 1 and 3, and built using sustainable design principles, including being PVC-free and using LED lighting, the assortment has been curated based on Avolta's latest data trends; visitors will discover a brand-new Clean Beauty range and a local marketplace of sustainably-sourced products.
1 Financial Year refers to July '23 - June '24
