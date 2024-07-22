Natural ingredients, sourced from the heart of Italy

Today, Aeterna launched its natural, Made in Italy haircare line in the United States. Founded by two brothers from Italy, co-founders Stefano and Guido Spacagna own and manage the successful Spacagna Italian Hair Design salon on Miracle Mile in Miami, FL.

Inspired by the land, sea and lifestyle in Italy, the line is comprised of three categories AQUA, VITA and ESSENZA, representing the water, vitality of the landscape and essential ingredients that Italy provides. Made with natural ingredients including luscious linseed and almond oils, and hydrating aloe vera, Aeterna brings the essence of quality Italian products to the haircare industry in the US.

After successfully managing their own hair salon for five years, the two brothers expanded their roles as entrepreneurs and partnered with one of the top laboratories in Italy to perfect Aeterna's formulations to bring the quality of Made in Italy hair care to the US.

"We were always looking for high quality, luxurious, hair care products to use at our salon on our clients, so we created our own line," said Stefano Spacagna. "For years, we conducted extensive research to create precise formulations and designs for our bottles in partnership with our lab in Italy, and our customers."

"For as long as I can remember, I've wanted to launch my own company in the United States, and now I can finally say I am living my American Dream," said Guido Spacagna. For five years, we have run our salon in Miami, and now it is time to bring the quality of Italian hair care products here to the United States for everyone to use."

Aeterna hair care is available for purchase online at www.aeternahair.com, and in-store at Spacagna Italian Hair Design on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, Miami, with plans for rapid expansion.

About Aeterna

Aeterna is a natural, Made in Italy haircare line founded by Stefano Guido Spacagna in 2024. Comprised of the finest natural ingredients, the line is available to consumers, retailers and salons across the country.

