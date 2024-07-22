North Canton, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2024) - Bochart, a distinguished purveyor of European Oak barrels, has announced the launch of a new range of oak barrels specifically designed for pickling in celebration of the new season. These barrels, available in sizes ranging from 1.3 gallons to a substantial 26-gallon Pickle Oak barrel.





Pickle barrel 1.3 gallons

The new range is crafted with the same dedication to quality and tradition that has made Bochart a trusted name in the industry, known for its range of wine aging barrels. The smaller 1.3-gallon barrels are perfect for small batch experiments, while the larger 26-gallon barrels are ideal for extensive pickling projects or commercial use. Each barrel offers unique benefits to enhance the pickling experience.

In celebration of this launch, Bochart is offering special discounts on free pickle barrel engraving until the end of summer. This exclusive offer allows customers to personalize their Oak barrels, adding a unique touch to their kitchen or business.

"At Bochart, we believe in the power of tradition and craftsmanship. Our new range of oak barrels for pickling is a testament to our commitment to providing the finest products for our customers. We are excited to see the creative and delicious pickling projects that our barrels will inspire," said Sergio, CEO of Bochart.

Bochart's dedicated support team is available to assist with any questions regarding the new pickling barrels, ensuring complete customer satisfaction.

With handmade European Oak barrels now available across North American and Canada market, this is an excellent opportunity for enthusiasts and businesses alike to enhance their pickling projects. Visit Bochart's store today to explore the new range and take advantage of the special engraving offer before the end of summer.





Pickle barrel 1.3 gallons

About Bochart

Bochart, a distinguished purveyor of European Oak barrels, is committed to upholding the highest standards of craftsmanship and customer satisfaction. With a relentless pursuit of excellence, Bochart offers an unparalleled range of products and services to its esteemed clientele. The company's passion for tradition, craftsmanship, and taste fuels its unwavering commitment to delivering the finest oak barrels for aging, crafting, and pickling applications. Each barrel is meticulously crafted to enhance the flavor and quality of its contents, ensuring a superior aging process for beverages and a perfect environment for creating artisanal pickles.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/217223

SOURCE: Press Ranger