Executive 1 Media Group: Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen and Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care Make a Historical Mark as the First African American Owned Chain of Urgent Care Facilities in the United States

Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care validated as the First African American Owned Urgent Care in the nation with chain locations

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2024 / Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen and Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care of California make a historical mark as the first African American owned chain of urgent cares in the United States. This milestone builds upon a previous achievement from September 4, 2020, when the medical pioneer was named the first African American to open a chain of urgent cares in Los Angeles; which led many to believe that Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care could be the nation's first black-owned Chain. The California PR firm Executive 1 Media Group executed a nationwide urgent care project in February of 2024 with a team of researchers from Ohio, Nevada and California.

Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen

The PR firm gathered official active state records, confirming Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care of California, founded in March 2001, holds the historic distinction of being the first African American-owned urgent care with chain of facilities in the United States. Dr. Allen's groundbreaking achievement stands out in a healthcare landscape, dominated by large corporations, where 99% of urgent care centers are owned by branded providers. Official state records, verified by the public relations firm, confirms this significant achievement.

Dr. Allen states: "I am honored to be categorized as other great medical historians, being the first means a lot to the Dusk to Dawn team. We are a product of those physicians who opened a pathway and shared a vision of patient care."

Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care has been a staple in southern California for over 20 years, bridging the gap with the community with local and state leaders. Their commitment to providing accessible medical care to a multicultural population extends to all residents, including the underserved homeless population. In 2023, Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen and his wife Dr. Connie Yu Allen, received the First Responders Award for their heroic efforts during the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen an emergency medicine physician, an alumnus of the renowned Martin Luther King Jr./Drew Medical Center in Los Angeles, continues to carry on the legacy of pioneering emergency care as other historic physicians who paved the way. Dr. Allen plans to open new locations in California and Mississippi in 2025. Dr. Allen's impact extends beyond medical care; as founder of the Saint Vinson Eugene Allen Foundation, he's championed special needs families through funding and awareness initiatives. The Colin Matthew $50,000 Hand Up Award and Annual Gala have drawn support from celebrities, city officials, and dignitaries, further showcasing Dr. Allen's commitment to improving the lives of vulnerable individuals with different abilities.

