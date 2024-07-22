Metavista3D Inc.: Metavista3D Announces Consolidaiton of Common Shares

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Metavista3D Inc. (formerly 1344340 B.C. Ltd.) ("Metavista3D" or the "Company") announces the implementation of a share consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share"), on the basis of 1 post-consolidation Common Share for 3.33 pre-consolidation Common Share (the "Consolidation"), effective July 19, 2024.

The Company's new CUSIP number is 59142H107 and the new ISIN number is CA59142H1073. The Consolidation reduced the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company from approximately 58,000,000 Common Shares to 17,417,391 Common Shares.

No fractional Common Shares were issued in connection with the Consolidation and all fractional Common Shares that would have otherwise been issued were rounded to the nearest whole Common Share.

