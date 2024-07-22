International Olympic Committee: Paris 2024: Setting New Standards in Sustainable and Inclusive Sport Events

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2024 / International Olympic Committee:

International Olympic Committee news

The Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 have established new, and elevated existing, international standards in economic, social and environmental sustainability, which look set to transform the future of global sporting events.

In collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and international bodies, such as the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Paris 2024 has taken the initiative to update, introduce and implement the following standards:

Updating the ISO 20121 Event Sustainability Management Systems Standard

Based on its own certification obtained in October 2022, Paris 2024 has spearheaded the enhancement of the ISO 20121 standard, pioneered by London 2012. The revised ISO 20121:2024 standard, approved in February 2024, now encompasses a wider scope to address topics such as impact and legacy, human rights, climate action and accessibility. The standard aims to help organisations integrate sustainability throughout the entire event management cycle. Paris 2024 has collaborated with ISO to help them align with Paris 2024's actions to reduce its carbon footprint while maximising social and economic benefits. Adhering to the ISO 20121 standard is a requirement for all Organising Committees of the Olympic Games.

OECD Guides on Impact Assessment

Building on the 2018 Recommendation on Global Events and Local Development, in July 2023, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) published guides to help event organisers monitor and evaluate the social, economic and environmental impacts of their events. Paris 2024 is the first to benefit from these guidelines. Since 2021, the Paris 2024 Organising Committee has collaborated with the IOC and OECD to create key performance indicators (KPIs) for assessing the long-term impact of the Games. The IOC now requires future Games hosts to use these OECD guidelines, ensuring consistent and reliable assessment of each edition's legacy.

Promoting Active Citizens in Active Cities

One of Paris 2024's key legacies is getting more people across France to move more, and make sport more widely accessible. The Paris 2024 Terre de Jeux programme has inspired over 50,000 sports-related projects since 2019. To ensure long-lasting impact, the IOC, with support from TOP Partner Deloitte launched an initiative to assist Terre de Jeux cities in applying for the Ville Active et Sportive label - a label awarded by the Conseil National des Villes Actives et Sportives (CNVAS), which recognises French cities with an innovative sports policy that offers a wide range of physical activities to the population. As of 2024, a total of 860 municipalities have been awarded the label, including 726 Terre de Jeux cities, such as Paris, Saint Denis, Saint Dizier, Ile Saint Denis and Albertville.

Championing Gender Equality On and Off the Field of Play: Terrain d'égalité Label

Along with the French Ministry for Gender Equality, Diversity and Equal Opportunities and the Ministry of Sports, Paris 2024 has contributed to the development and implementation of the Terrain d'égalité Label, which recognises international sports events based in France committed to mainstreaming gender equality and combatting discrimination. Awarded this label in January 2024, Paris 2024 is dedicated to setting the highest standards for gender equality in sport.

For the Olympic Games Paris 2024, the IOC has created equal opportunities for male and female athletes to participate on the world's largest sporting stage. The quota places were distributed 50:50. This means the Olympic Games Paris 2024 are gender equal.

Improving the sustainability of the Olympic Games and ensuring they create lasting, measurable benefits for local populations even before the event are amongst the IOC's top priorities. Paris 2024, as the first edition of the Games aligned with our strategic roadmap, Olympic Agenda 2020, is setting new standards for sports events in France and beyond, and providing a pragmatic toolbox for future sports events organisers.

Marie Sallois

Director of Sustainability, International Olympic Committee

Marie Barsacq, Director of Impact and Legacy, Paris 2024: "Our vision for Paris 2024 was to deliver a more sustainable event and create a legacy that transforms communities, enhances social inclusion, and sets new standards for sustainable event management. Paris 2024 played a pivotal role in the review of ISO 20121, bringing forward practical insights from the deployment of our own Sustainable Management System. In addition, our collaboration with the OECD helped shape guidelines that will benefit future hosts by providing clear metrics for evaluating the impact of their events."

Silvio Dulinsky, Deputy Secretary General, ISO: "ISO first developed ISO 20121 as a result of the London 2012 Olympics. Now, with the support of our partners - the IOC and Paris 2024 - we have updated it to include key climate, human rights and legacy considerations, in line with the vision of the Paris Olympics. This new edition raises the bar for sustainable events and will have a transformative and lasting impact on people and communities.'

Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General, OECD: "Major sporting events should leave behind more than just great memories. They can leave a strong social and environmental legacy. We are delighted that France and the IOC have embraced our 2018 Recommendation on Global Events and Local Development and guidance on how to do so, using the Games to create opportunities for those furthest from the labour market and pioneer low carbon construction methods."

The first Olympic Games to implement the IOC's strategic roadmap, Olympic Agenda 2020, Paris 2024 is adapting to the needs of its host and the challenges of our times by being more sustainable, equal and inclusive. Organisers aim to cut the carbon footprint of the Games by 50% compared to the average of London 2012 and Rio 2016, aligning with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, while creating lasting social and economic benefits for the local population, which can be visible long before the Opening Ceremony.

The International Olympic Committee is a not-for-profit, civil, non-governmental, international organisation made up of volunteers which is committed to building a better world through sport. It redistributes more than 90 per cent of its income to the wider sporting movement, which means that every day the equivalent of USD 4.2 million goes to help athletes and sports organisations at all levels around the world.

For more information, please contact the IOC Media Relations Team:

Tel: +41 21 621 6000, email: pressoffice@olympic.org, or visit our web site at www.ioc.org.

Broadcast quality footage

The IOC Newsroom: https://newsroom.olympics.com/

Videos

YouTube: www.youtube.com/iocmedia

Photos

For an extensive selection of photos available shortly after each event, please follow us on Flickr.

To request archive photos and footage, please contact our Images team at: images@olympic.org.

Social media

For up-to-the-minute information on the IOC and regular updates, please follow us on X and YouTube.

© SOLIDEO-Dronepress

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Olympic Committee on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: International Olympic Committee

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-olympic-committee

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Olympic Committee

View the original press release on accesswire.com