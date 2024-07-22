Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp.: SINC Completes Acquisition of AgroShield LLC and Announces Major Patent Filing

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp ("SINC"), a prominent player in the applied materials and chemicals industry, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its acquisition of AgroShield LLC, a prominent manufacturer and distributor serving the agriculture, aquaculture, bioproduct and waste management sectors in the United States of America. This acquisition underscores SINC's commitment to expanding its footprint and enhancing its portfolio through strategic growth initiatives.

Details of the Acquisition:

Transaction Overview: Under the terms of the agreement, SINC has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of AgroShield LLC. In exchange, the shareholders of AgroShield have received 49,000,000 shares of SINC's common stock. AgroShield Chairman and incoming Sincerity Vice Chairman, Richard Selby, stated, "The incorporation of Sincerity's Quantum Glass biofiltration media into our game-changing SNUVER AI filtration system (Patent Pending) create synergistic opportunities for advancing solutions in the global aquatic environmental remediation market, as well as expanding Sincerity's presence in the commercial and residential swimming pool market globally. These markets have tremendously exciting potential for SINC, and we will setup a separate business unit for these disruptive technologies."

Strategic Benefits: The acquisition enables SINC to enhance its capabilities in its unique Quantum Glass technologies, providing new market coverage for growth and innovation in the USA. AgroShield LLC's market presence in agriculture and aquaculture complements SINC's existing offerings and expands its reach into new markets. These markets create a solid foundation for excellent shareholder returns.

Patent Filing Announcement:

In addition to the acquisition, SINC is also pleased to announce that AgroShield, now a wholly owned subsidiary, has successfully filed an innovative patent after three years of dedicated research and development. The patent is filed for AgroShield's underwater vehicle delivery system that incorporates Sincerity's copper-infused Quantum Glass, and ionically charged biochar filtration media. This significant advancement in aquacultural technology underscores AgroShield's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

New Management Team Members:

SINC is also pleased to announce the appointment of the following new Sincerity team members:

Mr. Richard W. Selby, Vice Chairman

Mr. Jeffrey E. Randall, Sr. Vice President

Mr, Christopher D. Abbott, Vice President of Product Development

Mr. Kyle Fuson, Director of Marketing and Communications

Ms. Tiffany Campbell, Public Affairs Manager

These appointments are integral to our strategic vision and will play a crucial role in driving SINC's market penetration, growth, and innovation in the coming years.

Upcoming Conference Call

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp (OTC PINK:SINC) will hold a conference call for shareholders, analysts, and prospective investors on Thursday August 1, 2024, at 4 pm EST. During the call, James Zhang and Richard Selby will discuss the impact of the acquisition, future plans, and take questions from guests via chat. Guests must RSVP at tiffany@agro-shield.com. This is a Microsoft Teams event and seating will be limited.

About Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp (OTC: SINC) is incorporated in Nevada, USA, specializing in applied materials and chemicals. With a strong commitment to innovation and quality, SINC aims to deliver superior products and services across various global industry verticals.

About AgroShield LLC AgroShield LLC is a Wyoming-based corporation engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of products and technologies for the agriculture, aquaculture, and waste management industries. AgroShield provides innovative solutions to improve efficiency and sustainability in these critical sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp and its industry. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Contact:

Yiwen Zhang, CEO Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp

+61 4 2100 7277 / ir@sincerityplastics.com

Note: The information provided in this press release is subject to change, and readers are advised to refer to the latest filings and updates on the SEC's website and OTC Markets for the most current and accurate information.

SOURCE: Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp.

