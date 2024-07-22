Relentless Health, Inc: Relentless Health to Partner With Firefighters to Deliver PFAS Testing

Relentless Health (formerly Diagnose Early) is partnering with the Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina (PFFASC) to deliver at-home PFAS testing

MENLO PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2024 / Today, Relentless Health (formerly Diagnose Early) provided details of our key partnership with the Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina (PFFASC). Relentless Health has worked closely with the PFFASC as we develop our test for PFAS exposure. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a family of chemicals with desirable properties that are extensively used in manufacturing. However, they are increasingly linked with health issues and are of particular concern to firefighters. Our PFAS test utilizes at-home finger-prick sample collection, making it far more convenient than traditional blood draw PFAS tests.

Richard Kho, CEO of Relentless Health, said: "We've been heads-down working on something really important, addressing one of the biggest emerging health threats of our time. More and more research is linking forever chemicals like PFAS and PFOS to all sorts of health issues. These include multiple cancers, immune dysfunction, reproductive harm, and endocrine problems. The first step for anyone looking to do something about this is to measure and track PFAS levels in your body."

Richard goes on to say: "Today, we announce the launch of Relentless Health, with a mission to improve the health and wellness of first responders and others exposed to toxic chemicals in their occupation or environment. We look forward to sharing more resources about PFAS and our easy-to-use PFAS test soon!"

"PFAS is one of the biggest concerns right now in the firefighter community," says Roger Odachowski-President of the PFFASC. "My Brothers and Sisters are exposed to PFAS on a daily basis. It is proven to be in our safety turnout gear, materials involved in fires, and in products used for fire fighting. Firefighters are becoming aware of the link between PFAS and our increased rates of cancers. Understanding what PFAS is in our bodies will help as we fight this huge health issue."

The agreement with the PFFASC makes Relentless Health their preferred partner for PFAS testing services. Relentless Health will donate a portion of sales revenue to support the PFFASC Foundation, a not-for-profit organization set up to help firefighters and their families in South Carolina.

Notes to editors

Relentless Health is a startup with labs in Reno, NV, and Menlo Park, CA. We are focused on helping everyone live healthier lives in the face of toxin exposure.

The Relentless Health PFAS test will be available to order in August with early-bird discounts for the first buyers. See https://relentlesshealth.com.

PFFASC is the South Carolina union for professional firefighters. It fights for better conditions and improved health outcomes for all SC firefighters.

