London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2024) - As the world focuses on Wimbledon 2024, 7D Group has proudly announced its ten-year anniversary of providing accommodations and unique experiences for the tennis community in London. With luxury concierge and lifestyle services, 7D Group is currently serving in London and has become a regular choice for elite clients during this major tennis event.

"It's our honor to celebrate ten years of serving the tennis community during Wimbledon," said Sasha Devic, Founder of 7D Group.

The company believes that its focus on quality and personal service has made it a part of the Wimbledon experience for the last ten years.

Offering various services, including finding accommodations in London's top hotels, private residences, houses, and villas around Wimbledon, 7D Group claims to understand the needs of the tennis community by paying attention to every detail. Services range from private chefs and wellness services to access to London's dining, entertainment, and cultural events.

"We have close connections with some of the finest hotels, private residences, houses, and villas around London, so we can provide our valued clients with the best options. We are committed to making our clients' experiences comfortable and smooth while they focus on their careers," shared Devic.

7D Group, founded in 2010, is a luxury concierge and lifestyle management company based in London. Started by former professional basketball player Sasha Devic, the company provides high-end services for elite clients. It handles everything from booking top accommodations and arranging exclusive events to offering personal assistance. Serving clients globally, 7D Group has gained a reputation for its attention to detail and personalized touch.

