FROM JULY 25 TO 28 FOR THE 21ST LEG OF ITS WORLD TOUR

THE "MOST BEAUTIFUL SHIP IN THE WORLD" WILL BE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Mooring location: Pier 9 (near Aloha Tower)

The Amerigo Vespucci, the historic sailing ship and training vessel of the Italian Navy, will arrive in Honolulu on July 25, the 21st stage of its World Tour, following an 18-day, 2,500-mile-long voyage from Los Angeles.

This is the Ship's second visit to the capital of Hawaii -- the first occurred in 2002 during its first World Tour.

The Amerigo Vespucci, the custodian of the oldest naval and maritime traditions for over 90 years, is one of the most well-known symbols of Italy in the World. The Vespucci "World Tour" initiative, strongly supported by Italy's Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, combines the traditional training activities of the Officer Cadets with the promotion of Made in Italy excellence. The Vespucci is the emblem of the Italian Navy and of Italy itself: in the wake of maritime traditions, it has enhanced the country's prestige over the years. The ship departed on July 1, 2023, from the Port of Genoa to circumnavigate the globe over about 2 years, carrying with it the culture, history, innovation, science, research and technology that make Italy a great Country, appreciated worldwide.

The sailing ship will be moored at Pier 9 (near Aloha Tower)

Programme:

Thursday, July 25 from 09.00 AM - Welcome Ceremony and media opportunity

Thursday, July 25 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Friday, July 26 from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, and from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Saturday, July 27 from 12:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Sunday, July 28 from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM

The visits are completely free and do not require reservations.

A meeting with the press will take place on board the Vespucci on July 25, at 09.00 AM

MEDIA ACCREDITATION: Media representatives and journalists with TV crews wishing to attend the July 25 briefing are invited to apply for accreditation by July 24 at 6:00 PM, by emailing the address pressvespucci@elettrapr.it and indicating name, surname, media outlet, email, and cell phone number.

FURTHER INFORMATION

The Vespucci ship, under the command of Captain Giuseppe Lai, is the longest-serving unit of the Italian Navy, boasting 93 years of service and is undertaking its second circumnavigation of the globe, which will keep it at sea for 20 months, visiting total 36 ports in 32 different countries.

The ship's motto, "Not he who begins, but he who perseveres" attributed to Leonardo Da Vinci, well represents the ideal that drives the approximately 400 military personnel, men and women, including the permanent crew and cadets from the Naval Academy

The vessel was named a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF on July 30, 2007, with a solemn ceremony in the port of Genoa. UNICEF "entrusts the Vespucci with a message of peace and hope for the millions of children that UNICEF helps, so that it can spread it to every part of the world." This prestigious appointment was renewed on July 4, 2016.

The pride of the Italian Navy, the Amerigo Vespucci ship has carried out training activities every year since it entered into service (except for 1940, due to wartime events, and during extraordinary maintenance work), mainly for the benefit of cadets from the Naval Academy. Entire generations of Officers have been trained on a ship whose main propulsion is the most ecological of all -- sail propulsion

In addition to traditional sail navigation, the sailing ship has Diesel-Electric propulsion, implemented with an integrated system using modern and efficient Diesel-Generator groups. Thanks to the important maintenance stop in 2013, completed in April 2016, the ship is equipped with the most modern technologies for energy efficiency and environmental-impact reduction.

On April 5, 2024, the Amerigo Vespucci training ship, as part of its World Tour, rounded Cape Horn, the southernmost point of the American continent known for being one of the most challenging passages on the globe for navigation.

Cape Horn (Cabo de Hornos) is where the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans meet, generating continuous disturbances created by the proximity to Antarctica. These push enormous masses of water towards the Drake Passage, where the sea bed abruptly rises to 100 meters (328 feet) from 4,000 meters (13,123 feet), creating unique weather conditions.

The passage, occurring for the first time in the Vespucci's over 90-year history, was made possible thanks to careful and meticulous navigation planning and evaluation of weather and sea conditions, which were essential for the mission's success.

Rounding Cape Horn is one of the key moments of the World Tour, a new page in the "art of navigation" and a new goal achieved in the long history of the Amerigo Vespucci ship.

