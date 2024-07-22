Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2024) - Eric and Branden Chambers of The Chambers Group, a leading Beverly Hills traditional and digital marketing agency, are proud to introduce their latest innovation, "Deep Target". Thanks to recent advancements in AI technology and cost-saving measures, this powerful email marketing tool-previously only accessible to large corporations with significant budgets-is now available to small and medium-sized businesses.

Deep Target leverages The Chambers Group's extensive email database of over 350 million consumer profiles, meticulously nurtured over the past decade through consistent transactions. This comprehensive data set, enriched with thousands of valuable attributes, offers clients direct access to any target audience within the U.S. and Canada. With Deep Target, SMBs will now be able to pinpoint and engage their ideal customers through highly targeted email campaigns and data-driven marketing strategies.





Eric and Branden Chambers

The Chambers Group Partners with Must See Movies with Mario Lopez to Facilitate Commercial Deals

Teaming up with Must See Movies with Mario Lopez (MSM), The Chambers Group is able to create new advertising opportunities and produce commercial spots for a dynamic audience. MSM, hosted by the renowned TV and radio personality Mario Lopez, reaches over 600,000 luxury hotel rooms across the U.S. and Canada, making more than 15 million impressions every month. This partnership offers a unique advertising platform aimed at upscale travelers.

The free-to-guest channel, Must See Movies, brings Hollywood's biggest blockbusters to most hotel rooms across the U.S., featuring exclusive celebrity interviews and behind-the-scenes clips. It's become the top choice for studios and brands to showcase their latest projects.

According to Steve Weiser, Executive Producer of Must See Movies with Mario Lopez, "Partnering with The Chambers Group has introduced us to advertisers we never would have reached otherwise. From celebrity brands to renowned doctors, The Chambers Group has crafted successful campaigns on our platform, raising awareness to millions."

The Chambers Group is assisting with the production of these commercials alongside their 10x Emmy Award-winning production team, known for their work on shows like Access Hollywood, Extra, E! News, Entertainment Tonight, and TMZ.

About The Chambers Group

The Chambers Group is a full-service marketing, branding, content creation, and consulting agency. With a mission to deliver exceptional Return On Investment for their clients, the agency offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to drive social growth and create engaging content across all platforms.

The company collaborates closely with brands, celebrities, and influencers to provide invaluable resources in marketing and brand deals. Their expertise spans content creation, SEO, website design and optimization, digital traffic solutions, articles and publications, Deep Target email campaigns, and go-to-market strategies.

Working with an array of small to medium-sized businesses and major corporations like 3M, Clorox, Church & Dwight, and more, The Chambers Group has established a reputation for excellence. Additionally, they partner with over 200 celebrities and influencers, including Alessandra Ambrosio, Mario Lopez, Cheech & Chong, and Tim McGraw, to enhance their marketing and monetization efforts on social and digital platforms.

Eric and Branden Chambers have an extensive background in producing and directing reality series and animated features. Most notably, they produced and directed The Ultimate Gamer, a reality series for the Spike TV Network, and also produced and directed the Cheech & Chong Animated Movie for 20th Century Fox.

For more information, visit: https://chambersgroup.com/

Eric Chambers Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdchambers

Branden Chambers Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brandenchambers

Contact info :

Suyen Lee

suyen@chambersgroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/217182

SOURCE: We Feature You PR Inc.