NuGene International, Inc.: Livento Group, Inc. Announces Share Buyback and Land of Bad Update

Livento Group, Inc. (OTC Pink:NUGN), is a dynamic leader specializing in the acquisition and development of companies with disruptive business models in film, content, and technology sectors.

Alongside Livento Group, CEO David Stybr and CIO Misha Henriksen are thrilled to announce that Livento Group has successfully executed a buyback of 90 million shares, representing nearly 11% of its total outstanding shares. This strategic move marks the beginning of a broader initiative to reduce the company's share count and restructure its share structure more effectively. This action underscores Livento Group's commitment to enhancing shareholder value and reflects the company's strong performance and positive outlook. As we continue on this path, we anticipate further share reductions, reinforcing our confidence in Livento Group's ongoing success and future growth trajectory. We value our shareholders and thank you all for being a part of the Livento family.

Boxo Productions

On another note, Livento Group's subsidiary, Boxo Productions, is thrilled to announce that our film "Land of Bad" has reached the number one spot for streaming on Netflix. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented team, from the visionary directors, co-producers, and skilled actors to the tireless crew behind the scenes. We are incredibly proud of the film's success and grateful for the overwhelming support from our audience. This milestone not only underscores the quality of our production but also motivates us to continue creating compelling and engaging content for viewers worldwide.

