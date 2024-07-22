Solera National Bancorp, Inc.: Solera National Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Q2 2024 pre-tax and pre-provision income of $5.8 million.

Net income of $4.2 million (0.98 per share).

American Banker recognizes Solera National Bank as a best-performing bank, #3.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink:SLRK) ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank ("Bank"), a business-focused bank located in the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024. For the second quarter of 2024, net income was $4.2 million ($0.98 per share). Q2 2024 net interest income of $9.2 million increased $0.7 million or 9% from Q2 2023.

2Q24 Financial Highlights

The Company had a pre-tax and pre-provision income of $5.8 million. 10% increase from Q1 24 and a 12% increase from Q2 23.

Total interest income of $17.3 million increased $2.7 million or 19% from Q2 2023.

Return on assets was 1.36%, up 40% from Q1 24.

Return on equity was 20.42%, up 36% from Q1 24.

Efficiency ratio was 44.03%.

Michael Quagliano, Executive Chairman of the Board, commented: "I have never been more encouraged by Solera National Banks future and each of the staff members are proficient in his or her job! Solera had just over $16,000,000 in total capital when I took over, and now, 10 years later, we have $111,000,000 in total capital. Most of the increase came from organic earnings."

Steve Snailum, COO, commented: "Solera continues to make strategic technological strides. In Q2, we launched our updated website, which more closely aligns with our customer commitment and capabilities. In Q3, we will launch an upgraded customer interaction platform that will provide customers and partners with an omnichannel experience. We have been and will remain focused on innovation that enhances customer experience, operational efficiency, and security."

Jay Hansen, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "American Banker has recognized Solera National Bank again in their peer group comparison for best publicly traded banks in the nation for under $2 billion in assets. The ranking is based on data from year-end 2023 and uses the institutions' three-year average return on average equity to determine the ranking. For 2023, we were ranked the 3rd best bank, up one position from the previous year. Our entire team is very proud of this achievement."

About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive, and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a growing and diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education, and volunteerism. For more information, please visit http://www.SoleraBank.com.

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts: Jay Hansen, CFO (303) 209-8600

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(unaudited)

($000s) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 2,241 $ 2,095 $ 2,734 $ 2,156 $ 1,657 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 844 1,079 2,582 1,651 1,528 Investment securities, available-for-sale 183,313 185,120 183,579 169,673 173,552 Investment securities, held-to-maturity 200,457 200,575 200,825 199,875 204,900 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost 10,959 7,952 12,225 7,516 9,043 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross 50 65 79 86 111 Traditional loans, gross 792,739 820,936 787,280 746,198 745,666 Allowance for loan and lease losses (10,810 ) (10,808 ) (9,607 ) (9,405 ) (9,404 ) Net traditional loans 781,928 810,128 777,672 736,793 736,262 Premises and equipment, net 30,625 29,448 28,173 28,918 27,625 Accrued interest receivable 7,808 7,807 7,272 7,232 6,557 Bank-owned life insurance 5,063 5,033 5,002 4,972 4,944 Other assets 8,325 8,607 6,547 12,611 8,952 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,231,612 $ 1,257,909 $ 1,226,690 $ 1,171,483 $ 1,175,131 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 503,819 $ 508,615 $ 511,616 $ 509,382 $ 539,522 Interest-bearing demand deposits 62,905 53,514 48,122 46,153 42,825 Savings and money market deposits 102,892 255,655 169,328 272,948 219,834 Time deposits 272,744 240,047 241,149 232,728 130,716 Total deposits 942,360 1,057,831 970,215 1,061,211 932,897 Accrued interest payable 2,104 1,347 2,677 1,042 150 Short-term borrowings 164,613 79,104 138,077 7,100 137,193 Long-term FHLB borrowings 34,000 34,000 34,000 34,000 34,000 Accounts payable and other liabilities 3,961 4,659 2,181 2,860 2,786 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,147,038 1,176,941 1,147,150 1,106,213 1,107,026 Common stock 43 43 43 43 43 Additional paid-in capital 38,778 38,763 38,748 38,748 38,748 Retained earnings 61,667 57,440 54,420 50,877 46,240 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain (15,914 ) (15,278 ) (13,671 ) (24,398 ) (16,926 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 84,574 80,968 79,540 65,270 68,105 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,231,612 $ 1,257,909 $ 1,226,690 $ 1,171,483 $ 1,175,131

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Three Months Ended ($000s, except per share data) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Interest and dividend income























Interest and fees on traditional loans $ 13,270 $ 13,277 $ 12,425 $ 11,862 $ 10,684 Interest and fees on PPP loans - - - - - Investment securities 3,721 3,693 3,704 3,602 3,679 Dividends on bank stocks 249 224 159 163 163 Other 22 30 88 59 23 Total interest income $ 17,262 $ 17,224 $ 16,376 $ 15,686 $ 14,549 Interest expense Deposits 5,285 5,833 6,066 5,680 4,307 FHLB & Fed borrowings 2,831 2,200 1,662 1,497 1,819 Total interest expense 8,116 8,033 7,728 7,177 6,126 Net interest income 9,146 9,191 8,648 8,509 8,423 Provision for loan and lease losses 4 1,203 203 9 559 Net interest income after

provision for loan and lease losses 9,142 7,988 8,445 8,500 7,864 Noninterest income Customer service and other fees 469 443 528 372 417 Other income 738 616 617 822 972 Gain on sale of loan (1 ) - - - - Gain on sale of securities - 60 68 - - Total noninterest income 1,206 1,119 1,213 1,194 1,389 Noninterest expense Employee compensation and benefits 2,514 2,418 2,046 1,957 2,101 Occupancy 387 401 342 341 336 Professional fees 75 495 383 148 96 Other general and administrative 1,582 1,656 1,378 1,362 2,124 Total noninterest expense 4,558 4,970 4,149 3,808 4,657 Net Income Before Taxes $ 5,790 $ 4,137 $ 5,509 $ 5,886 $ 4,596 Income Tax Expense 1,564 1,118 1,965 985 968 Net Income $ 4,226 $ 3,019 $ 3,544 $ 4,901 $ 3,628

Income Per Share $ 0.98 $ 0.70 $ 0.82 $ 1.14 $ 0.84 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 19.67 $ 18.83 $ 18.50 $ 15.18 $ 15.84 WA Shares outstanding 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 4,299,953 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income $ 5,794 $ 5,340 $ 5,712 $ 5,895 $ 5,155 Net Interest Margin 3.39 % 3.40 % 3.32 % 3.29 % 3.37 % Cost of Funds 2.80 % 2.77 % 2.72 % 2.54 % 2.24 % Efficiency Ratio 44.03 % 48.49 % 42.37 % 39.25 % 47.46 % Return on Average Assets 1.36 % 0.97 % 1.18 % 1.67 % 1.25 % Return on Average Equity 20.42 % 15.05 % 19.58 % 29.40 % 21.96 % Leverage Ratio 8.2 % 7.7 % 7.6 % 7.6 % 7.3 %

Asset Quality: Non-performing loans to gross loans 0.48 % 0.53 % 0.66 % 0.87 % 1.07 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.31 % 0.34 % 0.43 % 0.55 % 0.68 % Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans 1.36 % 1.32 % 1.21 % 1.24 % 1.24 % * Not meaningful due to the insignificant amount of non-performing loans.



Criticized loans/assets: Special mention $ 25,244 $ 35,997 $ 9,688 $ 26,006 $ 29,164 Substandard: Accruing 23,030 19,108 1,685 1,695 1,720 Substandard: Nonaccrual 3,784 4,332 5,223 6,508 8,005 Doubtful - - - - - Total criticized loans $ 52,058 $ 59,437 $ 16,596 $ 34,209 $ 38,889 Other real estate owned - - - - - Investment securities - - - - - Total criticized assets $ 52,058 $ 59,437 $ 16,596 $ 34,209 $ 38,889 Criticized assets to total assets 4.23 % 4.73 % 1.35 % 2.91 % 3.31 %

