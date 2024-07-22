Anzeige
Montag, 22.07.2024
WKN: 923203 | ISIN: US05561Q2012 | Ticker-Symbol: BJR
Frankfurt
22.07.24
08:10 Uhr
94,50 Euro
+1,00
+1,07 %
22.07.2024 22:14 Uhr
BOK Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2024 / BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) today reported operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The second quarter earnings release can be viewed here: https://investor.bokf.com/Q2-2024-Earnings-Full-Release-PDF

BOK Financial Corporation will host a conference call to review second quarter 2024 financial results at noon central time on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. To access the event by telephone, please dial 1.800.715.9871 toll free, or 1.646.307.1963, conference ID: 5365153. The live internet broadcast can be accessed using the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/788095211

For those unable to join the live presentation, a webcast replay will be available shortly after the live call's conclusion on the company's investor relations website or by dialing 1.800.770.2030 and referencing replay PIN 5365153. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 90 days on the company's investor relations website: https://investor.bokf.com/corporate-profile/default.aspx.

About BOK Financial Corporation

BOK Financial Corporation is a $50 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $106 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc.; and BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. BOKF, NA's holdings include TransFund and Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Connecticut, Nebraska, Tennessee and Wisconsin. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

Contact:

Heather King
Director of Investor Relations
214.676.4666

SOURCE: BOK Financial Corp



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
