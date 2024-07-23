D-Link Unveils the G530 5G NR AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router

TAIPEI, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation (TWSE Code: 2332), a global leader in networking solutions, proudly announces the launch of its cutting-edge G530 5G NR AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 router. This advanced router empowers users to harness the full potential of 5G technology by using a mobile carrier's SIM card to deliver high-speed 5G connectivity through a robust Wi-Fi 6 network. Engineered with the renowned MIT (Made in Taiwan) quality assurance, the G530 provides a fast, reliable, and flexible networking solution ideal for homes, offices, remote sites, and temporary setups where traditional wired connections are limited or unavailable.

Ultra-Fast Speed

The G530 unlocks the next generation of connectivity, offering 5G speeds of up to 3.4 Gbps* and Wi-Fi 6 capabilities reaching AX3000. Leveraging Wi-Fi 6 technology, the G530 expands Wi-Fi bandwidth to 160MHz and incorporates bi-directional MU-MIMO and OFDMA technologies, enhancing data rates and reducing latency for multiple users and devices. Whether users are gaming online, streaming 4K/8K content, participating in conference calls, or downloading large files, the G530 ensures a seamless, high-speed connection without lag.

Reliable Network Options and Failover

Equipped with a Gigabit Ethernet WAN port and a LAN port, the G530 offers versatile wired connection options. Its dual connectivity failover mechanism guarantees an uninterrupted Internet connection, maximizing the router's high-speed capabilities and ensuring users' network remains reliable and always on.

Uncompromised Security

The G530 adheres to the latest WPA3 encryption standards and ETSI EN 303 645 cybersecurity certification, providing robust protection against unauthorized access. Additionally, it features intuitive parental controls, allowing for easy monitoring and management of children's online activities to ensure their safety.

Easy Setup and Management

Setting up the G530 is straightforward with its plug-and-play functionality. Simply insert a SIM card to activate 5G, and manage the network effortlessly using the user-friendly Falcon App. This intuitive app simplifies both the initial setup and ongoing management of the network.

Product Availability

The G530 will be available globally in Q3.

For more information about G530, please visit www.dlink.com/en/products/g530-5g-nr-ax3000-wi-fi-6-router

* The maximum data rates mentioned are theoretical values. The actual data rates achieved may vary depending on the specific network environment and conditions.

About D-Link

D-Link, a renowned global brand and leader in the networking industry, was established in 1987 in Taiwan. With operations in 90 locations across 43 countries, D-Link provides networking solutions for individuals, homes, businesses, and industries, including a comprehensive range of industry-leading network solutions and AI-driven cloud management services. Find out more about D-Link atwww.dlink.com

