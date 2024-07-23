Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.07.2024
FDA-Genehmigung könnte die 60-Milliarden-Dollar-Chance für diese Aktie entfesseln
WKN: 853289 | ISIN: NL0000289213
Tradegate
22.07.24
12:31 Uhr
13,600 Euro
+0,040
+0,30 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2024 07:10 Uhr
Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Half-year results 2024

  • Dutch retail sales +4%, well above inflation
  • Footfall +5%, significantly outperforming the market
  • Positive valuation result core portfolio of +3%, driven by Full Service Centers
  • Fitch credit rating BBB, immediate recurring savings effect on interest costs
  • Debt profile further strengthened through € 119m USPP raise
  • First steps taken for disposals and/or joint ventures of several Dutch assets
  • Direct result impacted by bankruptcies and higher financial expenses, normalization in H2
  • Forecast FY 2024 DRPS € 1.75 reiterated

Attachment

  • Wereldhave press release Results H1 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/093f33c7-ce81-432e-a058-acbc7865c0c2)

