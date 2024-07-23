Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Half-year results 2024

- Dutch retail sales +4%, well above inflation
- Footfall +5%, significantly outperforming the market
- Positive valuation result core portfolio of +3%, driven by Full Service Centers
- Fitch credit rating BBB, immediate recurring savings effect on interest costs
- Debt profile further strengthened through € 119m USPP raise
- First steps taken for disposals and/or joint ventures of several Dutch assets
- Direct result impacted by bankruptcies and higher financial expenses, normalization in H2
- Forecast FY 2024 DRPS € 1.75 reiterated
