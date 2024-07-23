MainStreetChamber Holdings Inc.: MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. Announces Major Updates and Strategic Expansions

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2024 / MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSCH), a leader in innovative business solutions and strategic partnerships, is excited to announce a series of significant updates and expansions across its operations.

Key Developments:

Progress on Rule 15c2-11 Compliance: MainStreetChamber Holdings is making substantial progress toward completing their requirements of Rule 15c2-11. This crucial step underscores their commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, reinforcing investor confidence and paving the way for enhanced market presence. Retaining BCRG, Certified Public Accountants: To ensure the highest standards of financial integrity, MSCH has retained BCRG, Certified Public Accountants, to conduct comprehensive audits of our financial statements. This move is integral to their efforts to provide accurate and reliable financial information to our stakeholders. Appointment of New Corporate Executives: We are pleased to announce the appointment and introduction of new corporate executives who bring a wealth of experience and expertise to our leadership team. These strategic additions are set to drive MSCH's growth and innovation, including; Brett Saks, CAO, Aaron Bush, COO, Nicole King, CMO & Daniel Ellis, CTO, joins Larry Kozin, Chairman & CEO, Jeff Rubinstein, CFO and John Bellave, Secretary Expansion of kathy ireland® Licensing Portfolio: MSCH continues to expand its collaboration with kathy ireland® Worldwide. Key initiatives include: kathy ireland® Laundry: These licenses will soon be available for sale to laundromats, introducing a new dimension to their portfolio.

ireland pay Merchant Processing: In business since 2019, MSCH is now offering Master Licenses Internationally with their "swipe a card, save a life" campaign and robust merchant processing solutions under the kathy ireland® brand.

kathy ireland® Furniture Factory Launch: Scheduled for launch August 22nd at their prototype location in Laguna Hills, CA. MSCH Convention Announcement: The MSCH Convention, set to take place from October 18th to 20th in Miami, Florida, near the ireland pay headquarters. This event will bring together industry leaders, partners, and stakeholders to discuss and celebrate their achievements and future plans and rolling out the new portfolio companies mentioned above. New Logistics Companies and Sales Strategy Insights from Leading Licensing Agencies: Current kathy ireland® Licensing Agencies, including insights from Gary Baldassarre, Broker of the Year for 2022 and 2023, and a strong contender for 2024, have shared their perspectives on the business model, highlighting their successful strategies and future potential was highlighted on the zoom announcement video.

For more details and a comprehensive overview of these updates, please watch the full 52-minute replay of their presentation here: Watch the Replay.

About MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSCH) is dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and small businesses through innovative strategies, strategic partnerships, and comprehensive support services. With a focus on community values and sustainable growth, MSCH is a pioneer in modern business leadership.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

SOURCE: MainStreetChamber Holdings Inc.

