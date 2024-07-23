The 100 MW project is announced as the first large-scale, two-hour duration battery in France. The project will employ Tesla Megapack and Autobidder technology. From ESS News UK-based renewables developer Harmony Energy is looking to deliver France's largest battery energy storage system (BESS)-the Cheviré project - using Tesla Megapack technology. The 100 MW project will mark a significant milestone for the French energy system, being the nation's first large-scale two-hour battery, the developer said. Construction is set to begin shortly, and the system is expected to be fully operational ...

