Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

23 July 2024

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

Renewal of share buy-back authority

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") announces that it is today publishing a Circular (the "Circular"), which contains a notice of a general meeting (the "General Meeting"), at which the Board is seeking Shareholders' approval to renew the Company's buy-back authority in order to support the continued operation of the Company's buy-back policy. The General Meeting will be held at 25 Southampton Buildings, London WC2A 1AL, at 9.30 a.m. on Friday, 23 August 2024.

The Board's policy, within normal market conditions, is to buy-back Ordinary Shares when the Company's share price discount to the NAV per Share approaches 5 per cent. (the "Buy-Back Policy"). Since the 2024 AGM, and as at the Latest Practicable Date, the Company has bought back 20,633,230 Ordinary Shares for a total consideration of £175.1 million representing 70.2 per cent. of the Existing Authority. To avoid a situation arising whereby the Existing Authority is fully utilised prior to the Company's next annual general meeting, resulting in the Board being unable to implement the Buy-Back Policy, the Board believes that it is in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders for the buy-back authority to be renewed prior to the next annual general meeting. Accordingly, the Board has convened the General Meeting in order to seek the authority of Shareholders to renew the Company's authority to make market purchases of Ordinary Shares.

A copy of the Circular will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.The Circular and the Notice of the General Meeting will also be available on the Company's website at www.finsburygt.com.

Unless otherwise defined, all definitions used in this announcement will have the same meaning as described in the Circular.

