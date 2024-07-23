Pacific Assets Trust plc - Appointment of New Director

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 23

23 July 2024

Pacific Assets Trust plc

(the "Company")

Appointment of New Director

The Board of Pacific Assets Trust plc is pleased to announce the appointment of June Ang as an independent non-executive Director of the Company, with effect from 26 September 2024.

Ms Ang was the Managing Director, and later a non-executive director, of PEAL Capital Partners. Previously she was Head of Investor Relations at Crake Asset Management LLP. Ms Ang has over 30 years of experience in financial markets and has a deep knowledge of emerging markets, particularly Asia. She spent two decades in Asian Equities and headed up the Asian Equity sales desk at HSBC for 12 years. As a Managing Director, she was directly accountable for financial performance, and responsible for strong risk management, regulatory and governance oversight and an in-depth understanding of asset management. She has held senior roles at Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and UBS, serving UK, European and Middle East clients. Ms Ang has also worked in hedge funds and private equity and so has insight and expertise that spans public and private markets.

Ms Ang has also been appointed to the Company's Audit Committee, Engagement and Remuneration Committee, Nominations Committee, and Sales, Marketing and Communications Committee with effect from 26 September 2024. She will offer herself for election by the Company's shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting to be held in July 2025.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(1) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

- ENDS-

For further information please contact: