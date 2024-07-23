Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Silbermarkt - Unglaubliche Bohrergebnisse lassen Kurs weiter explodieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DHJM | ISIN: GB00BD04QG09 | Ticker-Symbol: 6UZ
Stuttgart
23.07.24
08:10 Uhr
0,056 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
23.07.2024 08:31 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Holding in the Company

DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Holding in the Company 

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) 
Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Holding in the Company 
23-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00BD04QG09 
Issuer Name 
WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Rathbones Investment Management Ltd 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
London 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
United Kingdom 
Name                 City of registered office Country of registered office 
Investec Wealth & Investment Limited London          United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder 

Name          City of registered office Country of registered office 
Hero Nominees Limited  St Peter Port       Guernsey 
Ferlim Nominees Limited London          United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-Jul-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

22-Jul-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 5.592700        0.000000            5.592700   210009 
or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BD04QG09                   210009                     5.592700 
Sub Total 8.A       210009                      5.592700%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking  the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
       Investec 
Rathbones   Wealth &   5.592700                             5.592700% 
Group Plc   Investment 
       Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

none

12. Date of Completion

22-Jul-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Port of Liverpool Building, Liverpool L3 1NW

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BD04QG09 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      WAFR 
LEI Code:    213800CJV93R1FPNT553 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  335702 
EQS News ID:  1951553 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1951553&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.