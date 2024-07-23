DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Holding in the Company

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Holding in the Company 23-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BD04QG09 Issuer Name WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Rathbones Investment Management Ltd City of registered office (if applicable) London Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom Name City of registered office Country of registered office Investec Wealth & Investment Limited London United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Hero Nominees Limited St Peter Port Guernsey Ferlim Nominees Limited London United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-Jul-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

22-Jul-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 5.592700 0.000000 5.592700 210009 or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BD04QG09 210009 5.592700 Sub Total 8.A 210009 5.592700%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Investec Rathbones Wealth & 5.592700 5.592700% Group Plc Investment Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

none

12. Date of Completion

22-Jul-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Port of Liverpool Building, Liverpool L3 1NW

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BD04QG09 Category Code: HOL TIDM: WAFR LEI Code: 213800CJV93R1FPNT553 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 335702 EQS News ID: 1951553 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1951553&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)