Power of the cloud and AI elevate digital customer experiences and propel future business growth

Telenor Denmark, the second-largest mobile operator in the Danish market, is a trailblazer for customer-first innovation. To reinforce its position at the forefront of digital telecommunications commerce and continue to provide excellent customer experiences, Telenor Denmark chose CSG's (NASDAQ: CSGS) cloud-native, software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms to drive its evolution into the future. This transformation turbocharges Telenor Denmark's omnichannel monetisation, improves business efficiency and future-proofs the B2C and B2B customer experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240722892898/en/

"At Telenor Denmark, we make it easy for our 1.7 million customers to connect with the people and services that matter most to them. This is how we earned the industry's highest customer satisfaction in 2023," said Lars Thomsen, CEO, Telenor Denmark. "As we look to the future, we must adapt to meet fluctuating demands and continue to offer new, innovative solutions to our customers. CSG has the proven track record, industry depth and cloud expertise we need to embrace end-to-end digitalisation that will further strengthen our ability to deliver excellent customer service and inspire our customers. It's an exciting time for Telenor Denmark and this strategic collaboration with CSG brings us one step closer to the future we want to shape for our customers, partners and ourselves."

As Telenor Denmark and CSG collaborate to make the communication service provider (CSP) a leading digital telco in Denmark, CSG Ascendon, a market-leading AWS cloud-native revenue management platform, with pre-integrated, world-class customer engagement capabilities powered by CSG Xponent, enhance Telenor Denmark's growth with flexibility, efficiency and intelligence. With CSG's real-time decisioning engine, Telenor Denmark will deliver better digital experiences across all touchpoints, enhance omnichannel support for all business segments and seize new revenue opportunities. Along with CSG's industry-leading configure, price and quote capabilities, the two platforms give Telenor Denmark powerful tools to seamlessly bundle offers with partners and create faster, more efficient solutions for its business customers. These improvements make it easy for Telenor Denmark to keep happier, more loyal customers that drive faster revenue for future innovation.

"To come out on top in digital telco commerce, CSPs need business infrastructure that allows them to hit the ground running and wow customers with speed, sophistication and flexibility," said Ian Waterson, SVP of Go-To-Market, CSG. "As a customer satisfaction leader, Telenor Denmark understands the importance of customer loyalty in driving long-term growth. Their trust in CSG and our industry-leading solutions will elevate customer experience and set Telenor Denmark up for future-ready success."

Get the facts on CSG Ascendon's B2C, B2B and B2B2X capabilities and read CSG's eBook to discover how you can make your CX more proactive, predictive and personalised with data-driven customer communication programs.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to be future-ready and a change-maker like the global brands that trust CSG? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

About Telenor Denmark

Telenor helps Danes create good connections through mobile and internet services. We are committed to being the telecommunications company that provides Danish businesses and consumers with a secure, straightforward, and safe digital everyday life. Therefore, we invest massively in innovation and in developing the Danish telecommunications infrastructure and have recently completed the 5G modernization of our nationwide mobile network.

Telenor is Denmark's second-largest mobile operator and a part of the Telenor Group, operating throughout Scandinavia and Asia. Globally, we assist 186 million customers in their communication needs. In Denmark, we have approximately 1000 employees and 38 stores spread across the country.

You can learn more about us at www.telenor.dk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240722892898/en/

Contacts:

CSG

Kristine Østergaard

Public Relations

+44 (0)79 2047 7204

kristine.ostergaard@csgi.com

John Rea

Investor Relations

+1 (210) 687-4409

john.rea@csgi.com

Telenor Denmark

Cecilie Bruun Iversen

Media Relations

+45 25 600 800

cebi@telenor.dk