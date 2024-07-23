Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2024) - 96M Casino, a leading name in the online gaming industry, proudly announces the appointment of Taiwanese television show host, singer, and actor Jacky Wu (吳宗憲) as its global brand ambassador. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for 96M, adding Jacky Wu's star power to its already impressive reputation.

Jacky Wu's illustrious career began in 1987 with cameo roles in variety shows. Known for his quick-witted humor and open-fire talks, Jacky Wu quickly became a household name. Over the years, he has hosted numerous popular Taiwanese variety shows, including the long-running "Guess." Jacky Wu's talent and charisma have earned him multiple accolades, including four Golden Bell Awards.

Despite contemplating retirement, Jacky Wu's passion for entertainment keeps him active in the industry. His decision to join 96M as a brand ambassador aligns with his desire to explore new ventures and share his success story with a wider audience.

With Jacky Wu on board, 96M aims to enhance its brand presence and reach new heights in the online gaming industry. Jacky Wu's endorsement is a testament to 96M's commitment to providing the best online casino experience.

96M Fully Licensed Online Casino Singapore

96M Casino has established itself as one of the best online casino sites, fully licensed by PAGCOR. It offers a top-notch gaming platform that is both user-friendly and easy to navigate. With a wide range of titles, including the latest slots, table games, live dealer variations, and sports betting options, 96M caters to all types of players. The casino's excellent customer support, versatile payment options, and generous bonuses make it a top choice for online casino enthusiasts.

