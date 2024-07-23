The China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair: 2024 CBD (Guangzhou) Wraps Up, Unveiling Innovations and Setting the Stage for 2025's Industry Empowerment

GUANGZHOU, China, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 26th China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair, also known as the CBD (Guangzhou), a pivotal event in the global home construction and decoration industry, came to a successful end on July 11. With an exhibition area of 400,000 square meters, over 2,000 exhibitors, and more than 100 high-end conferences and forums, the fair attracted 208,739 professional visitors from 116 countries and regions.

This year's exhibition spotlighted innovative businesses set to invigorate the industry, focusing on old house refurbishment, local micro-remodeling, and decorative improvements. In alignment with these trends, a series of design-centric activities were organized before and throughout the exhibition, empowering exhibitors to broaden their networks and elevate their product and service portfolios.

Moreover, the fair fostered new categories and ecosystems like commercial decor, custom painting, balcony gardens, metal customization, and the door & window supply chain, showcasing them in thematic pavilions and exclusive zones for these burgeoning sectors.

Beyond the enhancements on new trends and categories, the fair aimed to foster industrial integration by utilizing new media to strengthen online connections, effectively dismantling resource barriers across the industrial chain. This approach attracted diverse traffic sources, boosting enterprises' marketing efficiency.

Another major highlight was the CBD World-Connect, an initiative aimed at aiding businesses to grow globally through a robust promotional strategy. This includes managing international social media, online marketing, streaming, forging media partnerships, targeted database invitations to buyer groups, and facilitating procurement matchmaking activities.

Looking ahead, next year's CBD (Guangzhou) aims to innovate and elevate, addressing industry concerns by transforming into an annual, comprehensive service platform for business transformation, with the fair at its heart.

To accomplish this objective, CBD (Guangzhou) will utilize its vast exhibition resources and enhance the "three ecologies" strategy, encompassing Indoor Space, Building Exteriors, and Outdoor Environments, alongside the Material & Hardware & Machinery sector.

In addition to these initiatives, the 2025 CBD (Guangzhou) will extend the service boundaries beyond its four-day duration, providing value-added empowerment services throughout the year. This will improve the conversion effect for exhibitors and visitors by leveraging multiple channels.

As the foremost exhibition in the building and decoration industry worldwide, CBD (Guangzhou) remains committed to mirroring market evolution, spearheading the industry's transformation and enhancement, and fostering the emergence of new productive forces within the sector.

