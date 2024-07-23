Ohmium has started operating a second electrolyzer gigafactory in India. The 2 GW facility near Bengaluru is expandable to 4 GW. It will produce polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyzers to meet rising demand for green hydrogen. From pv magazine India Ohmium International, a green hydrogen company, has opened a new gigafactory in Doddaballapura, near Bengaluru, India. The facility will produce 2 GW of fully assembled and tested PEM electrolyzer systems. "The ribbon cutting at our new gigafactory marks a major milestone for Ohmium and enables us to deliver green hydrogen solutions to our ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...