An international research team has proposed a series of optimization techniques for antimony trisulfide (Sb2S3) solar cells that may reportedly increase the efficiency of these PV devices to over 11%. The resulting new cell design is said to significantly improve band alignment control and parameter optimization. An international research team has outlined a new design for solar cells based on antimony trisulfide (Sb2S3) that can reportedly result in 30% higher efficiency compared to existing Sb2S3 solar cell concepts. This kind of cell typology has, so far, been far from reaching commercial production, ...

