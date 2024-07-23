ShipEngine adds what3words location technology to its API to bolster delivery accuracy across the UK

ShipEngine, a leading shipping API, today announces that it has partnered with innovative location technology what3words, enabling seamless deliveries and strengthening the online customer experience. From today, what3words has been added to ShipEngine's robust API, making it available to retailers, platforms and 3PLs across the UK.

what3words provides a simple way to communicate precise location. Every 3 metre square in the world has been given a unique address made of 3 random words: a what3words address. For example, the what3words address for what3words' London headquarters is ///filled.count.soap. what3words makes it simple for customers to pinpoint a precise delivery location and for delivery drivers to know exactly where to drop off parcels. Accepting what3words addresses at checkout helps improve last-mile delivery efficiencies and improves the ecommerce experience.

ShipEngine's API simplifies and streamlines shipping for businesses by offering an integration with over 100 carriers. Designed to integrate easily with existing systems, businesses can reduce delivery costs, improve, optimise shipping operations and increase customer satisfaction. Adding what3words location technology to its platform enables efficient, consistent and highly accurate deliveries to be made, ultimately elevating the consumer delivery experience.

Rafael De La Vega, SVP Global Carriers and Partnerships at Auctane, ShipEngine's parent company:

"In today's increasingly competitive market, the importance of getting delivery right has never been greater. Our new what3words integration provides an innovative solution to improving the success of deliveries, regardless of where the parcel is being sent. Partnering with what3words allows us to offer our carriers and logistics partners the ability to receive a what3words address from an ecommerce seller at the same time as other necessary logistics information. Our latest research found that 45% of UK consumers would be less likely to shop with a brand in future if their package was lost. Not only does our integration with what3words enable more accurate deliveries, but it also enhances the experience for consumers and provides them with an incentive to become repeat customers."

Chris Sheldrick, Co-founder CEO of what3words, adds:

"what3words is fast becoming a standard in the e-commerce and logistics space, reducing delivery times for our partners and ensuring parcels arrive exactly where they need to go. This integration will go a long way in supporting ShipEngine's mission to support scaling businesses, providing them with logistics solutions that allow them to focus their time, energy, and resources on what matters most."

To find out more about the partnership and how ShipEngine's API can help you with your shipping needs, click here.

About ShipEngine

ShipEngine is a multi-carrier shipping platform that provides best-in-class shipping functionality directly to ecommerce stores, logistics and warehouse providers, system integrators, ecommerce application integrators, and new application developers. Built specifically for developers, ShipEngine's robust set of shipping APIs enable developers to build custom workflows within their own platforms and streamline the ecommerce fulfilment process with real-time label generation, rate quoting, parcel tracking, and address validation. ShipEngine supports carriers across the United States, Europe, Canada, and Australia, including Evri, USPS, DPD, FedEx, UPS, DHL, and many more. ShipEngine is a member of the Auctane family of companies and is headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in London, Madrid, Zielona Gora and Atlanta. For more information, visit https://www.shipengine.com.

About what3words

Co-founded in London in 2013 by Chris Sheldrick, what3words is a simple way to talk about precise locations. A what3words address is a human-friendly way to share very precise locations with other people, or to input them into platforms and machines such as ride-hailing apps or e-commerce checkouts and car navigation systems. It is optimised for voice input and contains built-in error prevention to immediately identify and correct input mistakes.

The free what3words app, available for iOS and Android, and the online map enables people to find, share and navigate to what3words addresses in more than 60 languages to date. Millions of what3words addresses are in use around the world, with thousands of businesses using them to save money, be more efficient and provide a better customer experience. what3words is easily integrated into apps, platforms and websites. Products are available for free or for a nominal fee for qualifying NGOs. Its partners include Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover, Evri, Subaru, Lamborghini, DPD, DHL, and the AA. what3words has proved to be a critical application for emergency services around the world, helping save time and resources when it matters most.

what3words has a team of over 150 people, across offices in the UK, Germany, Vietnam, Trinidad Tobago and Mongolia. The company has raised over £100 million in capital from investors such as Intel, Ingka (Ikea), Mercedes-Benz, Aramex, Deutsche Bahn, Subaru and Sony Innovation Fund.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240723062044/en/

Contacts:

Munveer Garcha

munveer.garcha@auctane.com