Fortem Technologies, Inc.: Fortem Technologies and MBDA Partner to Enhance Sky Warden with New Effector Concept

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortem Technologies is proud to announce the successful partnership with MBDA, showcasing an innovative new effector concept for Sky Warden at the Farnborough International Airshow 2024. This collaboration highlights the advanced capabilities of Fortem's DroneHunter® technology, integrated into MBDA's Sky Warden counter-uncrewed aerial systems (C-UAS) modular solution.

MBDA recently demonstrated the effectiveness of the Sky Warden system during an operational event in Italy, impressing 17 customer delegations with its ability to neutralize a wide range of offensive drone threats in realistic operational scenarios. The Sky Warden system utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to assist human operators in identifying and classifying threats from its comprehensive sensor suite, including radar, passive RF, and electro-optical cameras. This enables the system to automatically assign the most appropriate effector, maximizing efficiency and response time.

A key advancement showcased at the airshow is the new ground-launched anti-air munition developed in collaboration with Fortem Technologies. This effector is designed to defeat Class 1 and smaller Class 2 uncrewed aircraft systems (sUAS) and loitering munition threats. Featuring an independent warhead design, operators can deploy this new drone platform instantly on the battlefield. Tests have proven its effectiveness and lethality.

"Fortem Technologies is honored to contribute to this cutting-edge solution, providing unmatched expertise and technology to enhance the Sky Warden system", said Jon Gruen, CEO of Fortem Technologies. "This relationship highlights the speed, agility and development capabilities that Fortem and MBDA combine to meet our customers' rapidly changing needs while offering a solution at cost parity with some of the evolving threats we see."

The recent demonstration in Italy showcased Sky Warden's ability to neutralize various threats using a combination of jammers, hunter drones, lasers, and the Mistral 3 missile. The new RF-guided drone-style effector with a directional fragmenting warhead complements the existing effector solutions within Sky Warden. This gives customers more options to adapt Sky Warden to their specific needs.

Sky Warden is a scalable system capable of neutralizing any form of threat, from tactical drones to reconnaissance mini-drones and traditional air-breathing threats. It manages the full C-UAS kill chain from detection to neutralization and can operate both as an integrated component in a layered air defense architecture or in a standalone configuration. Its modular, scalable, and evolvable design ensures that it meets the diverse requirements of global customers.

Fortem Technologies is a leader in airspace security and defense, providing advanced drone threat detection, tracking, and mitigation solutions. Fortem's DroneHunter® technology is an industry-leading autonomous drone interceptor, designed to protect critical infrastructure, venues, and airspace from hostile drones.

MBDA is a unique multinational European group, a world leader in the field of complex weapon systems, playing a key role in keeping nations safe. Created in the spirit of international cooperation, MBDA and its 14,000+ employees work together to support the national sovereignty of France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK, and their allies worldwide.

