Lake Forest, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2024) - Gravity Medical Technology, a leading innovator in stroke treatment technology, announces the launch of its next-generation stroke treatment devices: the Neutron Aspiration Catheter and the Supernova Stent-retriever.

Early adoption shows successful treatment of over 60 patients worldwide. "Team Gravity is attempting to address one of the most important public health challenges of this generation," says Dr. Dileep Yavagal, Principal Investigator of the GRASSROOT Trial and Professor of Neurology at the University of Miami. "Gravity's life-saving technology has demonstrated its ability to remove clots from the brain, which brings a much-needed technology to the rest of the world," adds Dr. Tudor Jovin, Chairman of Neurosciences at Cooper University and one of the world's leading experts in stroke intervention.

Leveraging advanced AI-assisted computer simulation, Gravity Medical Technology is at the forefront of developing next-generation devices that enhance effectiveness in treating stroke patients across various pathologies, making them substantially more accessible globally. The Supernova's innovative design enhances the capture and removal of hard fibrin-rich (white) clots, which tend to present more in non-Caucasian populations. The Neutron Aspiration Catheter, with its enhanced kink resistance, ensures consistent aspiration power to effectively remove blood clots.

The Supernova Stent-retriever has shown clinically successful results in the GRASSROOT Trial, presented at the iCURE/WLNC Conference in Istanbul, Turkey, earlier this year. The Supernova has demonstrated the high rate of first-pass successful recanalization and achieved highly favorable revascularization outcomes.

"Stroke remains a leading cause of death and disability worldwide, and current technologies are not accessible to many patients in need," says Dr. Kunakorn Atchaneeyasakul, Vascular and Neurointerventionist and Gravity Medical Technology CEO. Gravity Medical Technology aims to bridge this gap by bringing cutting-edge stroke treatment technologies to patients globally.



Both devices have received approval from the Thai Food and Drug Administration (Thai FDA) and are undergoing further clinical trials globally to validate their effectiveness and safety across diverse populations.

About Gravity Medical Technology Gravity Medical Technology, born from the Gravity Mission, is a physician-scientist-led organization with global expertise. Committed to democratizing stroke care, Gravity Medical develops customizable and personalized stroke treatment technologies to ensure better access and outcomes worldwide. The company was founded to improve stroke care for all and is the brainchild of a collective of stroke and neurointervention experts from around the globe. Gravity Medical is uniquely positioned to understand clinical needs and develop life-saving, innovative technology that is accessible to all.

