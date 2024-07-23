The German authorities have reviewed 363 MW of bids to select 2559 MW of projects in the nation's latest rooftop PV tender. The final prices ranged from €0. 0795 ($0. 0864)/kWh to €0. 1019/kWh. From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has published the results of the country's eight tender for rooftop PV projects ranging in size from 300 kW to 1 MW. The agency reviewed 162 bids with a total capacity of 363 MW and selected 119 projects, totaling 259 MW. The final prices ranged from €0. 0795 ($0. 0864)/kWh to €0. 1019/kWh. The final average price was €0. 0894/kWh. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...