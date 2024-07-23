The LYCRA Company's brands have helped optimize athletic performance since the 1968 games

The LYCRA Company, a global leader in developing innovative and sustainable fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and textile industry, has announced that its COOLMAX EcoMade fiber made from 100% textile waste is a key ingredient in the Brazilian Volleyball team's indoor and beach jerseys for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. Body Work, a fitness brand from retailer Riachuelo, created the official uniforms unveiled in a stunning projection on the Christ the Redeemer statue overlooking Rio de Janeiro on June 27, Volleyball Day in Brazil.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716778680/en/

Body Work, a fitness brand from Riachuelo, has revealed the official Brazilian Volleyball team shirts for the 2024 Summer Games. The fabric blends two technologies from The LYCRA Company: 92% COOLMAX® EcoMade fiber made from pre-consumer textile waste and 8% LYCRA® fiber to help keep athletes cool, dry, and moving freely. (Photo: Business Wire)

COOLMAX EcoMade fiber transports moisture away from the body to the surface of the fabric, where it evaporates. This helps athletes stay cool, dry, and comfortable so they can focus on the game. It is one of many innovative branded fibers produced by The LYCRA Company designed to help optimize athletic performance. This technology converts pre-consumer textile waste scraps from garment manufacturers into fibers offering comparable performance to virgin polyester.

"We are thrilled that Brazil's volleyball uniforms feature 92% COOLMAX EcoMade fiber made from textile waste and 8% LYCRA fiber, so we will be rooting for them in Paris," said Nicolas Banyols, chief commercial officer apparel, The LYCRA Company. "The benefits of activewear and sportswear with performance fibers are not limited to elite athletes anymore. Consumers of all abilities can now buy these innovative garments at retail, ensuring that everyone can experience the enhanced comfort and performance our fibers offer, in addition to options for durable and sustainable fibers for reduced environmental impact."

LYCRA brand fibers, now owned by The LYCRA Company, have been an integral part of the games since 1968, when the French alpine ski team dominated the medal count in Grenoble. The team's ski suits featured LYCRA fiber, which provided a second-skin fit and greater freedom of movement. The long-standing history of performance and innovation in sports is a testament to the trust and reliability that the company's fibers offer, instilling confidence in athletes and consumers alike.

"While the silver medal-winning 1984 Brazilian volleyball team uniform was the main inspiration for the design of this jersey, we wanted the fabric to be cutting-edge and future-focused," said Camila de Paula Souza, Style Manager at Body Work Riachuelo. "This fabric is designed to provide comfort and is made from textile waste-a win for athletes and a win for the planet."

Consumers may purchase the official Brazilian Volleyball Team shirts at riachuleo.com. For more information on COOLMAX EcoMade fiber benefits, visit coolmax.com.

About The LYCRA Company

The LYCRA Company is a leading global fiber and technology solutions provider to the apparel and personal care industries committed to offering sustainable products using renewable, pre-, and post-consumer recycled ingredients that reduce waste and help set the stage for circularity. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, United States, it owns the LYCRA, LYCRA HyFit, LYCRA T400, COOLMAX, THERMOLITE, ELASPAN, SUPPLEX and TACTEL brands. The LYCRA Company adds value to its customers' products by offering unique innovations that meet the consumer's need for comfort and lasting performance. Learn more at lycra.com.

COOLMAX and LYCRA are trademarks of The LYCRA Company.

About Riachuelo

With over 75 years of history, Riachuelo operates with the purpose of connecting desires to achievements. By combining innovation, dynamism, and agility to deliver collections and products for all styles, the brand is a leading reference in the sector and is recognized as one of the largest fashion companies in Brazil. Riachuelo boasts more than 30 million cardholders and over 400 own stores across the country.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716778680/en/

Contacts:

Karie J. Ford

Karie.J.Ford@lycra.com